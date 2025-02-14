Yunus, Elon Musk hold talks to bring Starlink to Bangladesh

Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Thursday held an extensive video discussion with Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, to explore future collaboration and to make further progress to introduce Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh.

Present in the meeting were Khalilur Rahman, high representative for the Rohingya crisis and priority issues, and Lamiya Morshed, principal coordinator of SDGs, on the Bangladesh side, and Lauren Dreyer, vice president and Richard Griffiths, global engagement adviser on the Space X side.

During their conversation, Prof Yunus and Elon Musk emphasised the transformational impact of Starlink’s satellite communications, particularly for Bangladesh’s enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women and remote communities.

They discussed how high-speed, low-cost internet connectivity could bridge the digital divide in Bangladesh, empowering education, healthcare, and economic development in underserved regions and giving its millions of small and micro entrepreneurs access beyond the national boundary.