Yunus, Elon Musk hold talks to bring Starlink to Bangladesh

Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Thursday held an extensive video discussion with Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, to explore future collaboration and to make further progress to introduce Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh.
Present in the meeting were Khalilur Rahman, high representative for the Rohingya crisis and priority issues, and Lamiya Morshed, principal coordinator of SDGs, on the Bangladesh side, and Lauren Dreyer, vice president and Richard Griffiths, global engagement adviser on the Space X side.
During their conversation, Prof Yunus and Elon Musk emphasised the transformational impact of Starlink’s satellite communications, particularly for Bangladesh’s enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women and remote communities.
They discussed how high-speed, low-cost internet connectivity could bridge the digital divide in Bangladesh, empowering education, healthcare, and economic development in underserved regions and giving its millions of small and micro entrepreneurs access beyond the national boundary.
Prof Yunus stated that integrating Starlink’s connectivity into Bangladesh’s infrastructure would create new opportunities for millions and integrate the country more closely into the global digital economy.
He further expressed his enthusiasm for working alongside Musk to unlock the full potential of technology-driven social and economic growth in Bangladesh and the rest of the world.
Pro Yunus said Starlink would be an extension of Grameen Bank and Grameenphone pioneering of connnecting village women and young people to the world.
“They would become global women and kids and global entrepreneurs,” the Chief Adviser said.
Elon Musk, in turn, praised the Grameen Bank microfinance model, acknowledging its global impact on poverty alleviation.
Musk, the Tesla Motors founder, said he was familiar with the work of both Grameen Bank and Grameen Village Phone for many years.
He expressed his belief that leveraging technological advancements such as Starlink could further drive innovation, economic empowerment, and financial inclusion in Bangladesh.
Prof Yunus extended an invitation to Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh for the potential launch of Starlink services, underscoring the significance of this initiative for national development, to which Musk responded positively.
“I look forward to it,” Musk said.
This engagement marks a significant step toward bringing advanced satellite connectivity to Bangladesh, fostering economic growth, digital inclusion, and innovation across the nation.
Both sides agreed to make speedy progress on this initiative and mandated High Representative Rahman, Dreyer and Griffiths to coordinate further work.