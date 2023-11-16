World Bank, IMF representatives meet Peter Haas

The World Bank country director in Bangladesh and the IMF resident representative met US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas on Wednesday, triggering speculations.

A World Bank spokesperson, however, told Dhaka Tribune that it was a regular interaction.

Peter Haas is active in Dhaka ahead of the general elections. He also proposed for dialogue to break the political impasse between major parties.

He also handed over a letter of his boss Assistant Secretary Donald Lu to three major parties reiterating US position to hold a free, fair ajd peaceful election.

The Election Commission announced the election schedule on Wednesday evening in a televised speech.

Amid that, the World Bank and IMF representatives’ meeting in the afternoon with the US ambassador triggered lot of speculations.

When asked, Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, told Dhaka Tribune through his spokesperson that “As part of our regular interactions with stakeholders, including the World Bank’s shareholders, today, we had a meeting along with the IMF resident representative with the US Ambassador to Bangladesh, on his invitation.

“We discussed Bangladesh’s development priorities. The World Bank remains committed to help Bangladesh attain resilient and inclusive growth and development.

