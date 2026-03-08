Widely anticipated election now tarnished: Nahid

The credibility of the much-anticipated 13th national election has been tarnished and is now being questioned, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam said today (7 March).

“We accepted everything and took two oaths [one as MP and another as member of Constitution Reform Council]. But they [BNP lawmakers] took only one oath and betrayed the July Uprising,” the opposition chief whip said while speaking as the chief guest at an iftar and prayer gathering organised by the NCP in Faridpur.

“They are now involved in various conspiracies regarding the ‘yes’ vote for the July Charter. They have taken the July Charter to the court,” he said.

Nahid also claimed that the “current government forced” several officials, including the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, to resign under pressure.

He further alleged that a mob was “mobilised to force” the governor of Bangladesh Bank to leave the institution.

“During Sheikh Hasina’s government, everything was politicised along party lines. We are seeing the same tendency under the current government as well,” he said.

The NCP chief warned that if any force stands against the July Charter and reform agenda, the people of Bangladesh will not accept it.

He added that the NCP and the 11-party alliance would also resist any such move.

“Only one party has been replaced by another. The fate of the people has not changed,” he said.

