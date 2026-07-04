Why England players have been allowed to use viagra ahead of World Cup match against Mexico

Thomas Tuchel has given his go ahead to the players (REUTERS)

England’s preparations for their Fifa World Cup Round of 16 showdown against Mexico have taken an unusual turn, with reports suggesting players have been given the option to use viagra to help counter the effects of high altitude ahead of the clash at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

The knockout fixture will be played in Mexico City, which sits at an elevation of approximately 7,350 feet above sea level. At such elevations, the thinner air can reduce oxygen intake, affecting endurance, recovery and overall physical performance, particularly for teams not accustomed to playing in those conditions.

England’s medical staff are understood to have explored a range of methods to minimise the impact of altitude, with viagra emerging as one of the permitted options. The drug works by widening blood vessels, potentially improving blood circulation and easing some of the physiological challenges associated with reduced oxygen levels at high altitude.

Mexico boast a remarkable record there, suffering only two defeats in 89 matches, with their last loss at the famous venue dating back to 2013. Mexico head into the contest brimming with confidence after winning each of their four matches at this year’s World Cup.

England, meanwhile, have shown resilience rather than dominance during their campaign. Their Round of 32 victory over DR Congo exposed vulnerabilities, with captain Harry Kane rescuing the Three Lions with two late goals in a hard-fought 2-1 comeback.

Viagra regulations

The erectile dysfunction drug is not prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and can be used by athletes both in and out of competition. WADA has studied it extensively over the years because of its effect on blood vessels and circulation.

Despite those investigations, there is no conclusive evidence that the drug provides a meaningful performance-enhancing advantage at or near sea level. Its potential value lies in helping athletes cope with the reduced oxygen availability encountered at high-altitude venues.

For England, any decision to use the medication would be aimed solely at mitigating the effects of Mexico City’s elevation rather than seeking a competitive edge.

England progressed to the Round of 16 after coming from behind to defeat DR Congo 2-1. Harry Kane stepped up, scoring both the goals and helping the Three Lions march ahead in the competition. On the other hand, Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0 to progress to the last 16.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/why-england-players-have-been-allowed-use-viagra-ahead-world-cup-match-against-mexico-1479571