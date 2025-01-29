Why Bangladesh is absent from this year’s Kolkata Book Fair

The 50th edition of the iconic Kolkata Book Fair was inaugurated on Tuesday. However, breaking a nearly three-decade-long tradition, Bangladesh will not be represented at this year’s fair—deeply disappointing book lovers on both sides of the border.

After speaking with various sources in Delhi and Kolkata, it has been learned that the organizers were unable to invite any Bangladeshi publishing houses due to a lack of approval from India’s central government.

The Indian government reportedly believes it would be inappropriate for publishers from Bangladesh to participate in any book fair in India until the situation in Bangladesh becomes normal.

Wishing to remain anonymous, a senior official in Delhi explained: “Just as we have suspended normal visa operations in Bangladesh, you could say it’s for similar reasons that inviting Bangladesh to this year’s Kolkata Book Fair wasn’t possible.”

Bangladesh has been participating in the Kolkata Book Fair since 1996.

Until last year, there was never a break in this participation.

Over the years, Bangladesh has even been selected multiple times as the “theme country”—making it the focal point of attention among foreign participants.

The Bangladesh pavilion at the fair has always seen enthusiastic participation from private publishers, alongside active involvement from the Bangladesh government through its Kolkata consulate.

Prominent publishers, popular authors, poets, and essayists from Bangladesh regularly attended, engaging in discussions, seminars, and book signings with readers.

For Kolkata and West Bengal, the book fair offered a unique opportunity to discover the latest in Bangladeshi literature and cultural trends. But this year, that door is closed.

Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, president of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, which organizes the Kolkata Book Fair, was in Delhi recently to discuss the event.

Since Germany is this year’s theme country, he held a press conference at the Max Mueller Bhaban in Delhi alongside the German ambassador.

During that press conference, Tridib was asked why Bangladesh would not be present at the fair this year.

He said: “It’s true that Bangladesh has been participating in the Kolkata Book Fair since 1996. Given the current geopolitical situation, it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment. But we all know what’s going on.”

Tridib added: “In light of the circumstances, to ensure the sanctity, security, and other aspects of the Kolkata Book Fair are not jeopardized, we cannot have Bangladesh’s participation this time, which is very unfortunate.

“Literature knows no borders, no barbed wires. We told those in Bangladesh who wanted to attend: come through the Indian government,” he further explained.

His remarks hinted that while the organizers couldn’t officially invite Bangladeshi publishers, they would not object if any publishers managed to secure permission directly from the Indian government. However, those familiar with the process know this is practically impossible.

A Bangladeshi diplomatic source closely associated with past fairs explained: “Usually, a few months before the fair, the guild would send an official invitation to Bangladesh through the Kolkata consulate. We would forward that letter to the ministry in Dhaka. From there, decisions about which publishers would attend, how much space each would get, and which books would be featured were coordinated through the National Book Center under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.”

“Since no invitation letter came this time, there was no procedural way for Bangladesh to participate in the fair,” the source added.

Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh and ex-Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed disappointment over Bangladesh’s absence.

He said: “It’s not hard to understand why the relationship between the two governments is not exactly normal right now, or why engagement is limited. But I believe that regardless of what happens between governments, the deep cultural ties and ‘people-to-people contact’ between the two countries must be preserved.”

For decades, the Kolkata Book Fair has been a significant cultural bridge for Bangla book lovers on both sides of the border. When that bridge will be rebuilt remains uncertain, wrapped in layers of unpredictability.

Dhaka Tribune