Wage protesters run riot in and around Dhaka, clash with police

Apparel-factory production snapped and commuter traffic long halted as wage protesters staged massive demonstrations in and around Dhaka on Sunday to press for Tk 30,000 monthly wages.

Industry sources said production halted in 529 factories as workers took to the street and agitated, during which clashes between demonstrators and police flared up.

Meanwhile, the government formed wage board for re-fixing pay for workers of the export industry, and warned “saboteurs from vested political quarters” allegedly out to “destabilise the industry and the government”.

Meanwhile, in an urgent meeting with ministers and advisers in the evening Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called upon the workers to go back to their workplaces and ordered necessary measures to maintain production.

The unrest had continued despite the formation of the wage board and appeals to workers to refrain from demonstrations.

Wide-scale protests in garment-industrial belts in the capital city’s Mirpur, city-suburb Savar and Gazipur triggered clashes with police, road blockades, vandalism at several factories and traffic disruption that caused commuter suffering.

Spot accounts of the troubles said police fired teargas shells and sound grenades to disperse protesters in Mirpur 10 and 11 as a section of protesters set fire to a police vehicle at Mirpur 11 and burnt a police box at Konabari.

Paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops were deployed at several points in Gazipur to maintain law and order.

Wage protests continued for last several days on demand for wage hike, dues payment, while the situation had worsened since last Thursday, with a pause on Friday.

Workers said they were compelled to come to the street as it becomes difficult to manage daily expenditures with the existing earnings amid inflation-fuelled high prices of essentials.

Meantime, garment-factory owners in a meeting held the BGMEA complex in the city suggested closure of factories in line with labour law provision 13 (1) meaning ‘no work, no pay’ if unrest continues on Monday as some 529 units in the unrest-affected areas failed to operate on Sunday.

A total of 276 factories in Gazipur and Mymensingh, 68 in Mirpur and 185 in Savar-Ashulia-Zirani areas could not operate as workers left their respective workplaces, according to BGMEA data.

The industry association also reported vandalism in around a dozen factories in the affected areas.

In Mirpur, workers from several garment factories gathered at the Mirpur-10 intersection around 9:00 am and blocked the road, disrupting traffic in surrounding areas, witnesses said.

Clashes broke out around 11:15 am when police attempted to clear the intersection, they said.

Protesters allegedly threw bricks and stones at law enforcers, who responded with baton charge, teargas, water cannon and sound grenades.

The confrontation continued until around 11:45 am, with police and protesters engaging in chase and counter-chase.

During the clashes, the gates of the Mirpur-10, 11 and Pallabi metro-rail stations were also closed. The three stations resumed operation after two hours at around 2:00pm.

During the clashes, a police vehicle was set on fire under Mirpur-11 metro station, prompting firemen to rush in to extinguish the blaze.

Police said several police personnel, including two female officers, were injured during the clashes.

Protesting workers alleged that some of their colleagues were detained from the scene.

Law-enforcers said they diverted vehicles through alternative routes to ease congestion around Mirpur-10. Traffic movement in the area began to improve after 3:30pm.

Workers blocked sections of the Dhaka-Tangail Highway around 8:30am, disrupting vehicular movement on the inter-district route.

In Konabari, protesters reportedly set fire to a police box and damaged equipment and other belongings inside the facility.

Passersby said police used teargas and sound grenades to disperse demonstrators after coming under attack with bricks and stones.

Meanwhile, garment workers in Savar blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in the afternoon, further disrupting traffic.

A fire broke out at the scrap warehouse of Tropical Knitex Ltd in Gazipur’s Kaliakair amid worker protests.

Fire officials, however, could not immediately identify the reasons behind the fire and possible damage.

Traffic movement, however, gradually returned to normal in the afternoon after protesters withdrew roadblocks from major roads and highways.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), meantime, convened a meeting in the afternoon with its member-factories for a stocktaking of the unrest.

After the meeting, BGMEA president Mahmud Hasan Khan told the FE that factory owners were concerned about the disruption to production and the uncertainty surrounding daily operations.

“As per report, some 529 factories in the major industrial belts, including Mirpur, Ahshulia, Gazipur and Saver, could not operate on Sunday as 0.98 million workers left their factories without working,” he said.

He said manufacturers could not continue opening factories in the morning and suspended operations an hour later because of unrest.

He stressed immediate priority to stop violence and restore normalcy, urging workers, labour leaders to act responsibly.

“Garment-factory owners would shut down their units under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act if labour unrest continues on Monday, as manufacturers struggle to maintain normal operations amid protests over wage increases.”

The closure issue was discussed at the meeting where, concerned over repeated disruptions, members sought clear guidance from the association as to whether factories should remain open tomorrow.

The BGMEA president said they would take the decision of closure today (Monday), adding that none of them wants to keep factories shut.

The BGMEA president also called on the government, particularly the Home Ministry, to ensure that anyone taking the law into their own hands faced legal action, irrespective of whether the person was a worker or an owner.

He proposed that the newly formed Wage Board issue a joint public statement assuring workers and employers that it would work in the interest of employees, the industry and the national economy.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/wage-protesters-run-riot-in-and-around-dhaka-clash-with-police