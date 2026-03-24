Violent clashes in Nasirnagar leave two dead, over 100 injured

Two people, including the imam of a mosque, have been killed and over 100 others injured in violent clashes in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria district.

Inspector Abul Kalam Azad, in charge of Chatalpar Investigation Centre, confirmed the deaths and described the situation as “still volatile.” He added that police have yet to reach the site in full force and stop the violence, as it is in a very remote area.

Brahmanbaria Superintendent of Police Shah Md Abdur Rauf said that during the clash, Habibullah, the local mosque’s imam, was injured by a spear and later died at the Ashtagram Upazila Health Complex in nearby Kishoreganj district. Akhtar Mia, the other deceased, was also injured by a spear and died on the spot; his body remains at the scene.

The clashes are linked to a longstanding dispute between supporters of BNP leader and newly elected MP Rahim Talukdar and those of defeated independent candidate Kamruzzaman Mamun.

While Akhtar Mia was a supporter of Rahim Talukdar, Habibullah was a supporter of Kamruzzaman Mamun.

According to police and locals, the violence erupted this morning in Goalnagar union, a remote area surrounded by rivers, when rival groups attacked each other with local weapons, including spears, bows and arrows.

Witnesses said the clash appeared premeditated, with both sides reportedly mobilising supporters from nearby villages. The fighting quickly spread across multiple villages in the union.

Doctors at Nasirnagar Upazila Health Complex said dozens of injured people were brought in for treatment.

“Two people came in critical condition and were referred to Dhaka for advanced care,” said resident medical officer Shafiqul Islam. Many others received treatment locally for injuries caused by spears, sticks, and other weapons.

According to SP Shah Md Abdur Rauf, the clashes trace back to the national elections on February 12.

On that day, a BNP supporter, Ziaur Rahman, was detained over alleged irregularities at a polling centre, and was later sentenced to 10 days jail by a mobile court.

His associates suspected that Shishu Mia, a supporter of independent candidate Kamruzzaman Mamun, was behind his arrest, triggering tension between two local groups. Mediation by local leaders and MP Rahim Talukdar temporarily eased the situation, but underlying grievances persisted.

The police official said additional forces have been deployed to restore order.

Earlier, on March 17, at least 25 people were injured in similar clashes over the same dispute.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/politics/news/violent-clashes-nasirnagar-leave-two-dead-over-100-injured-4134426