‘Dec, June or March? Be specific’

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday said the interim government was creating uncertainty regarding the announcement of the national election date.

“There is a lot of confusion — December, June, or March? Different times, different statements. There are similarities here with some of Sheikh Hasina’s words. Why is this happening?” he questioned.

He made these remarks at an event at BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan yesterday morning.

Rizvi said the government must announce a clear and specific date to ensure a fair electoral process.

“Some say the movement was only about elections? But the movement happened because the elections were not fair,” he said.

“When political parties are demanding a specific election timeframe to avoid unnecessary delays, sometimes, we hear December, other times March, and then June — such pendulum-like statements are being made by the interim government. The nation needs a specific election date to reassure this uncertainty,” he added.

The BNP leader also raised concerns about garment workers’ unpaid wages.

“Why have workers from 122 garment factories still not received their salaries? It’s a big question. And why have nearly fifty factories failed to pay bonuses?” he asked.

Rizvi criticised the government’s inaction, saying, “The government should act as a liaison between factory owners and workers. It is their responsibility. If a worker goes without food, if they don’t get paid before Eid, how can their families celebrate? The government should have ensured this.”

Speaking at the same event, BNP leader Ishraque Hossain said, “After nearly five years of legal battle, I have finally received the verdict. This brought me justice. Some people, due to a lack of understanding, are reacting negatively on social media and elsewhere. They simply lack the necessary information,” he said.