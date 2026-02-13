US, UK, China welcome BNP win, pledge cooperation with new government

World powers have extended congratulations to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, following the party’s victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

The US Embassy in Dhaka congratulated the people of Bangladesh on what it described as a successful national election, offering special recognition to the BNP and Tarique Rahman for their “historic victory.”

In a post on its official Facebook page, the embassy praised Bangladeshi voters for their participation in the electoral process and expressed readiness to deepen bilateral ties under the new leadership.

“Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on a successful election and to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Tarique Rahman on your historic victory,” reads the message.

The embassy added that the US looks forward to working with the incoming government to advance shared goals of prosperity and security, signaling continued cooperation on economic development, regional stability and democratic governance.

The UK High Commission in Dhaka also welcomed the outcome, saying, “Congratulations to Tarique Rahman and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party on your election victory, and to the people of Bangladesh as the country enters a new chapter.

“We look forward to working together on our shared priorities: economic growth, migration, climate and security.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the election and expressed readiness to work with the new BNP-led government.

“Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on the smooth and successful 13th National Parliamentary Election and to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for taking the lead in the election,” the embassy said in a message.

“We look forward to working together with the new government of Bangladesh and writing new chapters of China-Bangladesh relations,” it added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh-election-2026/us-uk-china-hail-bnp-win-pledge-cooperation-new-government-1360916