US trade show highlights Bangladesh’s $9b medical equipment opportunity

Bangladesh could unlock an estimated $8–9 billion business opportunity by investing in domestic medical equipment manufacturing, as the country continues to import most of its medical devices despite producing more than 95% of its pharmaceutical products, a senior government official has said.

Dr S M Ziauddin Haider, special assistant to the prime minister on health affairs, made the remarks at a seminar on healthcare innovation and investment on the second day of the 30th US Trade Show 2026 at InterContinental Dhaka today (6 November).

Jointly organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the US Embassy in Dhaka, the three-day event showcases American products, services and technologies while promoting bilateral trade and investment.

The first seminar, titled “Improving Patient Outcomes at Scale-Up through Public and Private Collaboration”, was organised by AmCham’s Healthcare and Pharma Subcommittee.

Addressing the session as chief guest, Ziauddin said the government was offering tax incentives to private investors to encourage domestic medical equipment manufacturing.

“Bangladesh already produces over 95% of its own pharmaceuticals, but we still import most of our medical equipment, despite it being a ready-made $8 to $9 billion business. We want to change that. That is why we’re offering tax breaks to private investors, making medical equipment manufacturing one of the most promising areas for public-private partnerships,” he said.

The discussion was moderated by Mirza Shajib Raihan, country business leader at Becton Dickinson.

Panellists included Mayank Tripathi, country director of Medtronic Bangladesh; Sultan Minhaj Uddin, executive vice-president of Square Hospitals; Professor Dr Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, former director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases; and Dr Md Akter Hossain, director of the Directorate General of Drug Administration.

Participants highlighted the importance of investment, innovation and public-private partnerships in improving healthcare quality, accessibility and infrastructure.

Guests pose for a photo at a seminar on healthcare innovation and investment on the second day of the 30th US Trade Show 2026 at InterContinental Dhaka on 6 November 2026. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi businesses explore US investment opportunities

The second seminar, titled “SelectUSA: Pathways for Outbound Investment”, was led by the US Embassy in Dhaka and explored opportunities for Bangladeshi businesses to invest and expand in the US market.

Moderated by Paul Frost, commercial counsellor at the US Embassy, the session featured Simeen Rahman, group CEO of Transcom Group; Tanzeem Chowdhury, CEO of Omera Petroleum; and Shams Zaman, country managing partner of PwC Bangladesh.

Representatives from SelectUSA, the US Department of Commerce and US-based investment experts also joined virtually.

The discussion focused on the US investment environment, business expansion opportunities and support available to international investors.

Meanwhile, participating American companies continued showcasing their products, services and technologies, giving visitors opportunities to explore potential business partnerships.

The 30th US Trade Show 2026, which began on 5 November, will conclude tomorrow (7 November) with seminars on reciprocal trade and the ICT and digital economy.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/us-trade-show-highlights-bangladeshs-9b-medical-equipment-opportunity-1594756