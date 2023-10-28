US condemns political violence in Bangladesh capital

The United States on Saturday condemned the political violence centring the Dhaka rally of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist party on the day and urged all the sides to remain calm.

The US embassy in Dhaka made the urge in a statement posted on its verified page of X, formerly twitter Saturday evening.

The statement was uploaded after the clashes between the activists of the BNP and the members of law enforcement agencies and ruling Awami League at Naya paltan and its surrounding areas when a policeman and a BNP activist were killed and scores of political activists injured.

‘The United States condemns the political violence that took place in Dhaka on October 28. The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist, and the burning of a hospital are unacceptable. AS is against civilians, including journalists,’ read US embassy the statement.

‘We call for calm and restraint on all sides. We will be reviewing all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions,’ the statement said.