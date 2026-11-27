There is nothing surprising about Indian National Congress (INC) and Samajwadi Party(SP) facing problems in reaching agreement regarding seat-sharing ahead of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections. This was expected and is likely to keep surfacing repeatedly in the coming days. UP polls bear a lot of importance for all in the race, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its stalwarts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and of course the UP chief minister Adityanath Yogi.

It was not without reason that Modi chose to display his political strength at the national level by choosing to contest 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi in UP. At that time, he also contested from a constituency of his home state, Gujarat. He won from both places, retained his UP seat and subsequently in 2019 and 2024, he contested only from Varanasi.

Yogi is heading the UP government for the second term, since 2022. His first term was from 2017, prior to which the state government was headed by SP leader Akhilesh Yadav. Both INC and SP are probably confident of faring better in UP polls than they performed in 2022. SP apparently counts on its performance in 2022 polls. It secured 111 seats in 2022 compared to 47 in 2017. In contrast, INC’s performance was fairly pathetic with it having secured only two in 2022 against the seven, the party won earlier. Clearly, SP doesn’t want to bank too much on improving its performance by yielding more than it count upon to INC. It cannot afford to.

On its front, INC’s electoral vision is apparently based on several other factors. The party is probably not giving too much importance to its dismal performance in 2017 and in 2022. The party appears to be giving greater importance to its gains in the preceding Lok Sabha elections. The party won 99 seats against the 52 it won in 2019. Even the SP fared well, securing 37 seats compared to 32, the party won earlier. The UP hitch is due to INC having won only six seats from UP against 37 won by SP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. SP’s political base is primarily confined to UP, which it doesn’t want to take risk of losing by going overboard in yielding to INC. In 2024, despite BJP having made a lot of noise about Ayodhya-card, the SP wrested the Lok Sabha seat from it in this constituency.

Undeniably, SP’s political apprehensions in being extra-cautious about UP cannot be ignored. It doesn’t want to lose its own ground by yielding too much to INC. There is the risk of both parties being losers. This cannot be ignored in context of INC’s dismal performance from UP in the preceding Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections. Nevertheless, INC’s confidence rests on its key members receiving good media coverage and their being at command on the national front. But even substantial media coverage does not always turn into votes.

SP’s strength in UP cannot also be ignored. UP is the party’s main ground. It has little relevance outside UP. Besides, politicking indulged in by other parties may spell losses for INC and SP, particularly if they don’t share seats wisely. One may draw attention to new alliance reached between Asaduddun Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram (ASPKR). It’s called Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

Azad’s party won only one seat in 2024 elections, the one from where he contested – Nagina. ASPKR was formed in 2020. Owaisi probably expects his alliance with this party to help it gain votes of Muslims, Dalits and those of backward classes. This alliance may certainly gain votes but chances of winning even a handful of seats may be viewed as distant. Over the years, Owaisi’s record in elections has earned him reputation of being a vote-cutter. His image plays a key role in helping his party/alliance gain votes of Muslims in particularly Muslim-dominated areas. This leads to cuts in votes of secular parties, which Muslims tend to favor, and help BJP win. Over the years, voters have become wiser about Owaisi’s tactics. However, it is possible, his new alliance may prove harmful for the INC, SP and other parties in the race. Owaisi is nowadays trying to appeal to UP voters through food-gatherings for Hyderabadi-biryani which, according to his party-members, will continue to be organized across the state till elections are held. Considering that Owaisi is not a new entrant and that over the years voters have become quite well aware of what falling for his campaign can lead to, it is possible he may not be given much importance this time.

Besides, the recent past has been marked by INC and SP paying extra-attention to their respective campaigns. In addition, Modi-card as well as BJP’s Ayodhya-strategy have ceased to have the significance for voters that they did earlier. Undeniably, it is as yet too early to dismiss prospects of BJP’s return to power with Yogi as CM. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that BJP’s political strength in UP is considerably dependent on that of Yogi. Prior to taking over as UP CM, Yogi had won Lok Sabha elections five times from Gorakhpur, UP. It is possible, in case of Modi considering retirement, Yogi may not want to remain confined to just UP. And this may spell politicking against him from within BJP. The coming UP polls apparently carry a lot of importance from several angles for key parties as well as politicians in the race.

During 2022 assembly polls, 255 seats won by BJP, rested on 41.29% voters. Despite being favored by 32.06% voters, SP won only 111 seats. There was less than 10% difference in percentage of votes won by these two parties, while that in seats was much higher. In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, while BJP secured 41.67% vote share, SP managed 33.84% and INC got 9.53%. The percentage of votes won by SP in these two polls only suggests that this party has chances of giving a stronger fight to BJP, much stronger than INC in UP. Certainly, INC has much a stronger base across the nation, where SP hardly figures. Perhaps, it would be politically rational of INC not to be too demanding on the UP – front as that may spell losses for both the parties!