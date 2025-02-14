Trump rejects ‘US deep state involvement’ in Bangladesh

US President Donald Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Photo: AFP

President Trump rejected the possibility of US deep state involvement in Bangladesh’s regime change and left the question relating to Bangladesh for Prime Minister Modi of India to answer.

The two leaders said in question-answer session at the White House Oval office before their key meeting.

One journalist asked President Trump, in the last part of his three-part question, “And Mr President, what would you like to say about the Bangladesh issue because we saw, and it is evident, how the deep state of US was involved in regime change under during the Biden administration. Then Muhammad Yunus met Junior Soros also. What is your point of view about the Bangalis?”

President Trump began to answer before PM Modi could answer the first two parts relating to India’s relations with US in the context of its relations with Russia, and India’s message of peace in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The US president rejected any US deep state involvement but did not go any further into the topic and left it for PM Modi to answer. “Well, there was no role for our deep state. This is something that the prime minister has been working on for a long time and has worked on for hundreds of years, frankly. I have been reading about it. But I will leave Bangladesh to the prime minister.”

PM Modi went on to answer questions about the Russia and Ukraine war praising President Trump’s initiatives and stressing India’s message of peace. He, however, did not address the Bangladesh issue.

This is Narendra Modi’s first visit to the US since Donal Trump took office.

Modi first visited the US as head of state in 2014 during Barack Obama’s administration.

Before meeting Trump, Modi also held meetings with Elon Musk, the head of Department of Government Efficiency, Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National intelligence, Vivek Ramaswamy, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.