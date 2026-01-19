Trump invites Modi to join ‘board of peace’ for Gaza

US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on 25 February 2020. Photo: Collected

US President Donald Trump has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the “Board of Peace” for Gaza along with other global partners.

Trump extended the invitation in a letter written to Modi. US Ambassador to New Delhi Sergio Gor shared the letter on his verified X (Twitter) account on Sunday night (18 January).

The US president said it was his “great honour” to invite the prime minister of India to join him “in a critically historic and magnificent effort to solidify peace” in the Middle East and at the same time on a “bold new approach to resolving global conflict”.

The “Board of Peace” is being projected by the Trump administration as a new international organisation aimed at securing peace and stability in Gaza and possibly respond to other global conflicts.

Originally, the new forum was to be tasked with overseeing governance and coordinating funding for Gaza’s redevelopment as the strip was devastated during two years of Israeli military offensive.

In his letter, Trump referred to his 29 September announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, along with his 20-point roadmap for peace in the Middle East.

He noted that the United Nations Security Council had overwhelmingly adopted Resolution 2803, welcoming and endorsing “this vision”.

“Now it is time to turn all of these dreams into reality. At the heart of the plan is the Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential board ever assembled, which will be established as a new international organisation and transitional governing administration,” Trump wrote.

He said the effort would bring together a “distinguished group of nations” prepared to take on the “noble responsibility” of building lasting peace.

“We will convene our wonderful and committed partners, most of whom are highly respected world leaders, in the near future,” Trump said in the letter to Modi.

