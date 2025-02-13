Tigers to play lone Champions Trophy warm-up against Pakistan Shaheens

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named three Shaheens squads that will feature in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches against Bangladesh, South Africa, and Afghanistan respectively.

The warm-up fixtures will take place between 14-17 February in the lead-up to the main tournament, which runs from 19 February – 9 March.

Afghanistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh will feature in these three games on 14 and 17 February respectively, while Afghanistan will also play a warm-up fixture against New Zealand on 16 February.

Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakistan Shaheens against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 17.

These will be the final round of preparations for the side ahead of the Champions Trophy.

South Africa and New Zealand are already in Pakistan featuring in a tri-series with the hosts.

PCB has named three separate Pakistan Shaheens squads for the fixtures.

On 14 February, Shadab Khan will lead the Shaheens against Afghanistan in Lahore. On 17 February, two Shaheens teams will be in action in Karachi and Dubai.

Mohammad Hurraira will lead the Shaheens against South Africa in Karachi.

The New Zealand-Afghanistan warm-up match on 16th February will be played out in Karachi.

Schedule of matches:

14 February – Pakistan Shaheens v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

16 February – New Zealand v Afghanistan, National Stadium, Karachi

17 February – Pakistan Shaheens v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

17 February – Pakistan Shaheens v Bangladesh, ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai

*All games will be day-night fixtures

Every squad for Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy squads:

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

Bangladesh squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Shaheens squads:

v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore – Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Imran Randhawa and Muhammad Irfan Khan

v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi – Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, and Saad Khan

v Bangladesh, ICC Academy, Dubai – Mohammad Haris (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usama Mir