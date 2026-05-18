Tigers pounce with pace and variation

The Daily Star

Bangladesh had lost 12 of their 13 Tests against Pakistan before sealing a historic 2-0 series sweep in Rawalpindi in 2024. In a remarkable reversal, the Tigers can now sense a fourth consecutive Test victory over the same opponents after ending Day 2 of the second and final Test in Sylhet firmly in control yesterday.

At the heart of this turnaround lies one decisive factor: Bangladesh’s varied and disciplined bowling attack, particularly a pace unit that has consistently outperformed Pakistan’s.

It was the bowlers who powered Bangladesh to a commanding win in Mirpur, and they laid the foundation again in Sylhet. After dismissing Pakistan for 232 in reply to 278, Bangladesh reacehd 110 for three in their second innings at Stumps yesterday, leading by 156 runs with seven wickets in hand.

“Do you think another 2-0 is on the cards?” asked a dejected Pakistani journalist, the lone visitor covering the series. His answer was immediate: “Of course, that is exactly what is going to happen….Pakistan do not deserve to win.”

Bangladesh are not yet guaranteed victory, but they are firmly in the driver’s seat. Mominul Haque’s dismissal on the final delivery of the day slightly dulled an otherwise dominant session, but with three days remaining and the prospect of stretching their lead beyond 300, Pakistan may need something extraordinary to turn the tide.

The cricketing trajectories of the two nations appear starkly opposite. Bangladesh boast a five-pronged attack capable of adapting to conditions, while Pakistan are operating with only four specialist bowlers and have struggled beyond the experienced Mohammad Abbas.

That contrast has been evident throughout the series. In Rawalpindi last year, Bangladeshi pacers claimed 21 wickets across two Tests, compared to Pakistan’s 10. Abbas was recalled for the series, and Sajid Khan brought in after Noman Ali’s underwhelming display in Mirpur, but neither change has shifted the balance.

Bangladesh’s own top order remains vulnerable, and their first-innings total was rescued by Litton Das and the tail. Yet Pakistan, who ended the opening day without loss, imploded on the second morning. Taskin Ahmed sparked the collapse with two quick wickets, while Shoriful Islam maintained relentless pressure. Whenever Pakistan looked to rebuild, Bangladesh had another answer.

That answer came from Nahid Rana, whose dismissal of Babar Azam proved decisive. Pakistan’s premier batter looked fluent during his 68, but Nahid removed him at a crucial moment – the third time in as many Tests he has dismissed Babar. Across those encounters, Babar has faced 39 deliveries from Nahid, managing just 22 runs.

Nahid credited the success to collective discipline. “When there is partnership bowling from both ends, batters are pressured into playing rash shots,” he said. “We will bat as long as we can tomorrow. There is no specific target…plenty of time is left.”

After the day’s play, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto posted a team photo on social media captioned: “Gangster Paradise.” For Bangladesh, that image perfectly captures the mood. With their bowlers maintaining relentless pressure and the tail-end batting ready to support, it is simply a matter of sustaining their dominance now.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/tigers-pounce-pace-and-variation-4177961