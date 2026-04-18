God, destiny, Griezmann: Atletico target rare Copa del Rey success

The Daity Star

No sooner had Atletico Madrid eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League than their fans turned their attention to Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

“We’ll give everything to win the cup — spirit of ’96’,” read a banner they unfurled, harking back to Atletico’s historic La Liga and Copa double 30 years ago under Radomir Antic.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone had a similar idea to the fans.

There was no time to celebrate downing the Catalans, even if Antoine Griezmann said he was craving “a cold beer”.

“(The joy) was short-lived because Cholo (Simeone) cut us off a bit,” explained the Frenchman, who is desperate to leave the club with a farewell trophy — or ideally two.

Griezmann, 35, Atletico’s all-time top goalscorer, is leaving for MLS side Orlando City at the end of the season, and Simeone said he would love for the forward to depart with his ambitions fulfilled.

“I hope that God and destiny give him what he’s looking for in the time he has left in the game,” said the Argentine coach.

“We’ll only realise over time that we had and still have a football genius.”

Griezmann flirted with an early exit from Atletico in March but with the Copa del Rey and Champions League trophies still on the line, he could not bring himself to depart.

“(Playing in the Copa final) is my dream, my objective, and I hope we can do something big,” said Griezmann a few weeks ago when announcing that he would stay until the end of the season.

The forward has been one of Simeone’s most reliable soldiers during his long reign in the Spanish capital.

“I’ve been here 14 years at the club and I never stop getting emotional,” said Simeone after reaching the Champions League semis.

“I told the players when the game ended — thank you, thank you. I’m completely grateful as a coach for the way they play, for their drive, for their heart, for the belief we have, for what we do.

“And now rest, rest, because on Saturday we have a very important match.”

– Long awaited return –

Competing with giants Barcelona and Real is an uphill struggle but Simeone has led Atletico to La Liga titles in 2014 and 2021.

While winning the Champions League cannot be expected of Atletico, the club’s lack of success in the Copa del Rey is a different issue, and one the Argentine coach can legitimately be criticised for.

Atletico have won the trophy 10 times, but only once under Simeone — in 2013 against city rivals Real Madrid, which was also the last time they reached the final.

Since then, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao have all won the trophy. Sevilla, Alaves, Osasuna and Mallorca have finished as runners-up.

Sociedad, their opponents at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, won the 2020 edition, which was played in 2021 without fans because of the covid pandemic.

That ended a wait of over three decades for a major trophy, but winning it in front of their fans this time would be even better.

Since American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo was appointed in December, they have rediscovered their belief and resuscitated a drab season.

“I want (the fans) with us during the whole game — before, during and after, because we want to win it with them,” said La Real defender Jon Martin.

Both teams like to strike fast on the counter and it could be an intense and entertaining battle.

Ideas about Simeone’s side being durable and defensive are outdated, as was shown in the thrilling European tussle with Barca, whom Atletico also eliminated in the Copa semi-final.

“Over the years we’ve evolved into different game approaches because of the different characteristics of our players,” explained Simeone.

“We’re a team that attacks better than it defends and we need to attack.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/football/news/god-destiny-griezmann-atletico-target-rare-copa-del-rey-success-4154331