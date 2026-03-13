Taskin bags ESPNcricinfo award for best franchise T20 spell

The Daily Star

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has been recognised at the ESPNcricinfo Awards for the best bowling performance in men’s T20 franchise leagues in 2025.

Taskin earned the honour for his sensational 7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi against Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The right-arm quick ripped through the opposition batting line-up to register the best bowling figures in BPL history.

Taskin struck early with the new ball and returned to finish the job with a devastating burst at the death, completing a seven-wicket haul.

Among the other winners, Mitchell Starc was honoured for the best men’s Test bowling performance for his match-defining 7-58 against England in the Perth Test.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy won the best T20I and ODI bowling performances respectively while South Africa’s Aiden Markram won the best batting performance in Tests for his 136 against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final.

South Africa’s Test Championship winning skipper Temba Bavuma was named the Men’s captain of the year while India’s Women’s ODI World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur was named the women’s captain of the year.