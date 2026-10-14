Thrice as many law enforcers for Thakurgaon-1 by-polls compared to nat’l elections: EC

Thrice as many law enforcement personnel will be deployed for the Thakurgaon-1 by-polls compared to the national elections, Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said today.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with members of the law enforcement cell, vigilance and observation teams, and other officials concerned at the conference room of the Thakurgaon deputy commissioner’s office.

The election commissioner said, “We are hopeful that the election will be held on October 29 in a peaceful environment.”

Sanaullah said the Election Commission (EC) was not considering deploying the army for the by-polls.

He added that there would be no opportunity for the law and order situation to deteriorate during the election.

He said CCTV cameras would be installed at polling stations. “Measures would be in place to prevent misconduct and irregularities.”

Members of the police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and SRB (formerly RAB) would also use body cameras, while drones would be used to monitor the electoral area. Necessary arrangements would be in place to ensure an immediate response to any incident, he said.

Asked about complaints from candidates, Sanaullah said three complaints had been received so far. “One had been resolved, while investigations into the other two were ongoing and would be completed in due course.”

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rafiqul Haque, Returning Officer and District Election Officer Kamrul Islam, and other officials concerned were present at the meeting.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/election/news/thrice-many-law-enforcers-thakurgaon-1-polls-compared-natl-elections-ec-4298686