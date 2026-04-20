Three lives, one indomitable journey beyond disability

Every achievement carries a story — not just of success, but of struggle, persistence, and quiet resilience. Behind every milestone lies a journey filled with uncertainty, setbacks, and moments when giving up would have been easier.

If this journey is difficult even for an average person, then how different — how much more challenging — must it be for those who grow up with physical disabilities? In search of answers, we spoke to several successful individuals with disabilities. Their stories are not merely about struggle, but about unyielding determination and the courage to transcend their limits.

This is a story of three such lives.

Rafi: Refusing to stop despite losing his sight

When Mohammad Saifuddin Rafi was a child, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. He was like any other boy — playful, curious, full of life — growing up in a modest, educated family in Chattogram’s Patiya.

His father was a schoolteacher. His world was small, but happy.

Then, one day, everything changed.

Rafi was just three when an accident stole his sight. A packet of lime — kept out of his reach — found its way into his tiny hands. In a split second, it burst open. The burning substance entered his right eye. When he rubbed it, it spread to the left eye as well. By the time anyone realised what had happened, the damage was already severe.

His family fought desperately to bring back his vision. From local treatments to hospitals in Hyderabad, India — they tried everything. Surgeries followed, hope flickered, and faded again.

In the end, his sight never fully returned.

Today, Rafi can only sense light and faint colours.But losing his vision did not take away his direction. Instead, it gave him a different way of seeing the world.

Rafi’s father enrolled him in a school for visually impaired children, where he learned through Braille. Later, he returned to a mainstream school — adapting once again, step by step.

And then came the results. GPA-5 in PSC. Golden GPA-5 in JSC. The same brilliance continued through SSC and HSC.

It was as if he was quietly proving something — not to others, but to himself.

Rafi had once dreamed of becoming an engineer. When that path closed, he did not stop dreaming, but simply changed his direction. He went on to study English at Dhaka University, where he is now completing his Master’s degree.

Along the way, he found another voice — music.

In 2024, he stood on the stage of RTV’s “Odommo Sur“. He could not see the audience, but they could feel him. His voice carried something deeper — a story. He finished as the runner-up, winning hearts across the country.

Beyond music, Rafi has remained active in social initiatives. He worked as a lead in inclusivity programmes at “Safe Youth Students Actions Against Violence, DU Chapter”, and also served as joint secretary at the Physically Challenged Development Foundation.

Currently, he works at Drishti Technologies Limited, focusing on innovation advocacy. The organisation develops assistive devices to make life easier for visually impaired individuals.

Yet, his journey was not only about achievements.

There were darker moments too.

The sudden death of his father while he was in class nine left him shaken. There were whispers, doubts about his future, assumptions that he would remain dependent all his life.

For years, he could not move around alone. Every step required help. And that dependence weighed heavily on him.

“There were times I felt completely lost,” said Rafi.

But something shifted after he entered university.

With the help of friends — and eventually through his own determination — he began to move independently. Slowly, the impossible became routine.

“The biggest strength in my life was belief,” Rafi said. “I knew this would not last forever.”

Today, he walks alone. He earns his own living. He makes his own decisions.

And perhaps, in doing so, he has seen more of life than most.

Kaberi: The quiet strength of not giving up

Kaberi Sultana Likhi’s journey began differently. Her struggle did not arrive suddenly — it was there from the very beginning.

Born with cerebral palsy, even the simplest milestones were distant goals. While other children learned to walk in their early years, Kaberi could not take her first steps until she was four.

Each step came with pain. Each fall came with injury.

But she kept trying.

When it was time for school, another battle began. Schools refused to admit her, fearing she would not be able to keep up — or worse, that she would be bullied.

They suggested a special school.

Her parents refused. They chose instead to place her in a mainstream school — not out of ease, but out of belief. Kaberi held on to that belief.

She could not run or play like other children. Her world became smaller, more focused on books than playgrounds. But she did not see that as the end.

Instead, she searched for new ways to grow. By secondary school, she began stepping into extracurricular activities. Slowly, she started carving her own space.

In 2017, she entered Jahangirnagar University’s Fine Arts department. In 2022, she completed her postgraduate degree.

But university life brought its own struggles — lack of disability friendly washrooms, difficulty moving around, and problems carrying art materials. She often had to depend on others.

“In Bangladesh, inclusion exists more in law than in reality,” she said.

Her professional life was no easier. From internships to working at the World Food Programme, she faced the constant challenge of navigating a world not built for her. Commuting, living alone, managing daily life — everything demanded extra effort.

There were missed opportunities too — simply because she could not move independently.

Yet, she continued. Today, she works at Dhaka Tribune, where the option to work from home has eased some of those burdens.

But perhaps the hardest battle was not physical, it was social. From childhood, she faced judgement, doubt, and exclusion. Acceptance did not come easily.

Through it all, one thing remained constant and that’s her family. “They never told me to stop,” Kaberi said. “They never made my dreams feel small.”

In 2025, she received the “Odommo Nari” award — the only person with a disability among 11 women honoured.

She also stepped into the “Miss Evergreen Bangladesh” competition, challenging deeply rooted perceptions of beauty and ability.

“The problem is not our ability,” she said. “It is the lack of opportunity — and the mindset of society.”

Shiuli: A life reclaimed, one step at a time

Shiuli Sathi was born into the world with physical complications. Instead of joy, her birth brought anxiety to her family. She was born prematurely at just six months and was extremely underdeveloped — even her eyes were not fully open.

But her mother refused to let go. She fought — through fear, through exhaustion, through everything — to keep her daughter alive.

Shiuli survived. But survival was only the beginning.

Her limbs were weak and bent. She could not hold her neck straight. She could not speak when other children her age began to talk.

She was later diagnosed with autism. Around her, people spoke harshly. Some pitied her. Some dismissed her. Even within her extended family, she faced neglect.

But her mother stood firm. Through a chance connection, she found SWID — an organisation supporting children with intellectual disabilities.

At three and a half years old, Shiuli began therapy.

“At SWID, I received a lot of therapy. My limbs were straightened, my neck improved, and slowly I learned to speak,” she said.

And slowly, everything began to change. She was enrolled in a school in Gandaria — and there, something unexpected happened.

During a sports competition, a friend insisted she take part in a race. She had never thought of herself as an athlete.

But she ran. And she won. That moment changed everything.

After that, teachers recognised her potential. “People praised my performance, and I became interested in sports,” she said.

Since 2005, Shiuli has pursued sports formally. Soon, she began competing internationally.

She represented Bangladesh in Brunei Darussalam, winning two gold and one silver medal in bocce. In 2012, she returned to Brunei and won two more gold medals.

In 2007, she travelled to Shanghai, China, for badminton and won another gold medal.

She has also won numerous awards in running competitions. In recognition of her achievements, she received the National Sports Award from the Prime Minister, along with Tk1 lakh.

In 2013, she appeared in a Grameenphone advertisement for the Special Olympics.

Beyond sports, Shiuli has built a successful professional life. She works as a teacher’s assistant at SWID Bangladesh — a role she has held for seven years.

Once completely dependent on her mother for mobility, she has now learned to travel independently — even using public transport.

When asked about those who once mocked her, Shiuli smiled proudly.

“Those who once insulted me now respect me. In Dhupkhola, everyone knows me as ‘Shiuli Sathi’,” she said.

Behind this recognition lies a journey of immense struggle — one she overcame with confidence and mental strength, building a self-reliant life.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/three-lives-one-indomitable-journey-beyond-disability-1416076