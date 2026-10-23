Three die of dengue, 1,299 hospitalised overnight

Health officials on Friday said they recorded 1,299 fresh cases of dengue onslaughts killing at least three persons in the last 24 hours.

“Out of the total infected, 159 patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 219 in Chattogram division, 274 in Dhaka division, 131 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 116 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 147 in Khulna division, 100 in Mymensingh division, 113 in Rajshahi division, 38 in Rangpur division and two in Sylhet division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Since the start of the dengue onslaughts, Bangladesh this year has witnessed so far 371 deaths while the disease inflicted 119,801, reports BSS.

Last year, the dengue claimed 413 lives and inflicted 1,02,861 people in the country, while it claimed 575 lives and inflicted 1,01,214 people in 2024.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/three-more-die-of-dengue-in-24hrs