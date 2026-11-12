Threats came before fire at Kushtia home, it was ‘premeditated arson’: NCP MP Nusrat Tabassum

Reserved seat MP and National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Nusrat Tabassum Jyoti today alleged that the fire at her ancestral home in Kushtia’s Daulatpur upazila was a “premeditated act of arson”, claiming that a threatening post had appeared on social media just three hours before the incident.

She also claimed to have received several threatening phone calls before the attack.

Speaking at a press conference at her ancestral home this afternoon, Nusrat raised concerns about the alleged attack, the extent of the damage and the deteriorating law and order situation.

She said she received a threatening phone call at around 9:30pm on October 28, followed by several others. She subsequently filed a general diary (GD) with Dhanmondi Police Station in Dhaka on Tuesday, but continued to get threats even after filing the complaint.

According to Nusrat, around three hours before the attack on her ancestral home, a threatening post was made from the Facebook account of Kushtia district Chhatra League president, who remains fugitive.

CCTV footage showed four consecutive explosions at the house at around 12am, she said, adding the nature of the explosions suggested that petrol bombs might have been used. However, she stressed that it would need to be established through investigation.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the police response, Nusrat said officers arrived at the scene around 1:00am, nearly an hour after they were informed. Even around 12 hours after the incident, investigators had yet to collect evidence from the scene, she alleged.

She also blamed the delay in firefighting, adding that by the time firefighters arrived, most of the house had been gutted.

Recalling her family’s attachment to the property, Nusrat said the house had not been abandoned. A destitute family had been living there for the past five to six years and had become part of their own family.Nusrat said the house, built by her grandfather, was where she and her younger brother grew up and where her parents raised their family. The property also housed a livestock farm.

A child from the family living there was injured in the fire, while several animals died. Almost everything in the house was destroyed, she added.

Nusrat said people associated with the Awami League were rejoicing over the incident, believing that such attacks would intimidate and silence them.

“People in Bangladesh have witnessed countless incidents like this over the past 17 years. The events of 2024 were a consequence of those experiences. Attempts to frighten or hurt us through such attacks will not work,” she said.

The MP said the deteriorating law and order situation could not be concealed through statements in parliament or denials of the reality on the ground.

Nusrat further described the attack as a warning not only to her personally but also to others involved in the July uprising.

She called on law enforcement agencies to collect evidence promptly, conduct a fair investigation and identify those responsible.

Drawing the attention of Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, she sought an explanation of the state’s responsibility in such incidents and the government’s plans to ensure citizens’ safety.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/threats-came-fire-kushtia-home-it-was-premeditated-arson-ncp-mp-nusrat-tabassum-4322026