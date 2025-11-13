Ducsu cancels Sheikh Hasina’s lifetime membership

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) has revoked the lifetime membership of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in a recent mass uprising. The body also decided to include Ducsu elections in the university’s academic calendar to ensure regular polls.

The decisions were made at Ducsu’s second executive meeting held on Wednesday (13 November). Ducsu Vice President (VP) Sadiq Kayem announced the resolutions at a press conference in the Ducsu conference room following the meeting.

Kayem said that in 2019, a proposal was passed to make Sheikh Hasina a lifetime member of Ducsu. However, the Ducsu constitution does not allow lifetime membership for anyone. “It was completely illegal and undemocratic,” he said. “The resolution was invalid, and all executive members have unanimously agreed to cancel it.”

He added that Ducsu President and Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, along with all executive committee members, endorsed the decision to include Ducsu elections in the university’s academic calendar. “The schedule for the next Ducsu election will be announced on time, and elections will be held annually as part of the university’s regular academic process,” Kayem said. The proposal will be submitted to the university’s syndicate meeting for approval.

Earlier in the evening, the meeting was held at 6 pm in the Ducsu conference room, chaired by Dhaka University Vice Chancellor and Ducsu President Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan.