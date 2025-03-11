This situation won’t have arisen if there were rule of law: Rizvi

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said incident of rape has increased in the country and women are not safe anywhere.

This situation would not have arisen if there were proper implementation of rule of law and enforcement of rule of law, he stated.

Rizvi said this in a protest rally organised by BNP in front of its central office in Naya Paltan on Monday.

Bangladesh Mohila Dal organised the rally protesting the rape of 8-year old girl in Magura and demanding trial of the rapists.