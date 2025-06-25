China eyes stronger ties with Bangladesh’s incoming govt: Vice minister tells BNP delegation

A high-level BNP delegation, led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, held a meeting with Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. Photo: BNP Media Cell

China is looking forward to working with a new government in Bangladesh, Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong said today (24 June).

Weidong shared this message during a meeting with a high-level BNP delegation, led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

“China hopes for a free and fair election in Bangladesh. We are eagerly waiting to work with the new government,” Sayrul said, quoting Weidong.

He also mentioned that the Chinese vice minister promised that his country will continue to support Bangladesh in areas such as agriculture, industry, garments, health and infrastructure development.

Sayrul said the meeting was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere on the second day of the BNP delegation’s visit.

During the meeting, Sayrul said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sought China’s help in improving technology and efficiency, and for steps to reduce trade imbalances.

Earlier on Monday, the Communist Party of China (CPC) invited BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to visit China at a suitable time.

Li Hongzhong, a member of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, extended the formal invitation during a meeting with the BNP delegation.

On Sunday night, a nine-member BNP delegation, led by Mirza Fakhrul, left Dhaka for China for a five-day visit at the invitation of the CPC.

The other eight members of the BNP delegation are Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, and Begum Selima Rahman, Chairperson’s Advisers Zahiruddin Swapan, Ismail Zabiullah, and Professor Sukomal Barua, party media cell convener Dr Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel and BNP Chairperson’s Personal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar.

This visit is seen as a sign of stronger political ties between the BNP and the CPC, with both parties looking forward to more cooperation in the future.