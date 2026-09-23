Think globally, steal locally: How a foreign-led cybercrime network built a base in Bangladesh

The network allegedly spread from Chattogram to Cox’s Bazar, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, and Dhaka, swindling crores with the help of local facilitators

Foreign nationals involved in online gambling, cyber fraud and other illicit activities have built a network across Bangladesh, using local facilitators to arrange rented properties, bank accounts, documents, security and other logistical support, according to investigators.

The network, which investigators believe had around 600 members at different stages, operated from Chattogram, Dhaka, Cox’s Bazar, Cumilla, and Brahmanbaria and transacted around Tk10 crore daily, though transaction figures have yet to be verified through financial records.

The gang has been operating for the last nine months since December 2025, with investigators estimating it laundered over Tk1,000 crore during this period.

The group used Starlink connections and specialised electronic equipment to operate online gambling and financial fraud schemes, targeting Bangladeshis through mobile financial services and digital platforms, police say.

The network came under scrutiny after law enforcement arrested 63 foreign nationals during a raid on an eight-storey building in West Khulshi, Chattogram.

The arrests followed a six-month investigation into the network’s activities by Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU).

Investigators believe many of its members have dispersed across the country, while some may have left Bangladesh.

CTU Deputy Commissioner Shamim Hossain told TBS that investigators had found the names of several influential Bangladeshis connected with the network.

“If their involvement is established, they will also be arrested,” he said.

Local business links under scrutiny

Intelligence findings identify Chattogram businessman Abel Ahmed as one of the local facilitators who allegedly helped foreign nationals establish their operations.

Abel Ahmed is the son of Belal Ahmed, managing director of Golden Son Ltd. Belal Ahmed is married to Chinese national Lin Yu Sen, who serves as chairman of the company, according to company information. Belal Ahmed is also a brother-in-law of Chattogram-8 constituency MP Ershad Ullah.

Investigators say the group used Starlink internet connections at some of its operational sites, allowing them to maintain high-speed connectivity outside conventional broadband infrastructure. The network also allegedly used specialised devices capable of connecting hundreds of SIM cards simultaneously to process large volumes of MFS transactions.

Investigators are examining allegations that Abel used his local connections and influence of Ershad Ullah to help the foreign nationals rent properties and establish their operations.

TBS contacted both Ershad Ullah and Abel Ahmed for comments, but the former did not respond to repeated calls while Abel’s phone number was found switched off.

Abel’s close associate Mohammad Mohsin was arrested during the raid at the Khulshi building.

Police traced Mohsin after a parcel containing 118 grams of cocaine was allegedly sent to Dhaka through a courier service and later returned to Chattogram.

Starlink and specialised equipment

Police recovered more than 130 mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices from the Khulshi building’s premises.

Investigators say the group used Starlink internet connections at some of its operational sites, allowing them to maintain high-speed connectivity outside conventional broadband infrastructure.

The network also allegedly used specialised devices capable of connecting hundreds of SIM cards simultaneously.

Investigators believe these devices were used to process large volumes of transactions through MFS.

At least 40 such devices were allegedly deployed across the network.

From a Chattogram office to Dhaka casino

Investigation revealed that the network allegedly began operating in Chattogram in December last year after a Chinese national identified as Allen approached Abel through Cathey, Able’s aunt, with a proposal for an IT business.

The group rented a floor at B&B Tower on Jubilee Road owned by Belal Ahmed and his brothers.

Chinese nationals identified as Allen and Lucas and an Indian national identified as Mr Maane allegedly led the initial operation under the name of AISOCO. Popular Youtuber Mohammad Hira Sorker allegedly led the company as CEO.

When contacted via WhatsApp, Sorker acknowledged that he was an employee of AISOCO but denied being its CEO.

“I am not aware of the allegations [of cybercrimes] you have mentioned, and I cannot comment on matters that I have no knowledge of. My role and responsibilities are strictly related to e-commerce operations,” he added.

The group reportedly opened bank accounts using false trade licences and obtained point-of-sale machines, which were then allegedly used for fraudulent transactions.

The operation lasted about a month before the group moved to Dhaka.

In Uttara, they allegedly rented an entire floor at Rupayan City and launched a live online casino operation.

Investigators estimate that the casino handled Tk4-5 crore in transactions a day.

Allen allegedly supervised the operation, while a local associate identified as Bidyut handled financial transactions.

Intelligence findings allege that Bidyut was detained by police about two months ago but later released after reportedly paying a large amount of money. The allegation has not been independently verified.

Gambling apps used to target young people

The group later returned to Chattogram in May and rented two adjacent houses in South Khulshi with help from Mohsin.

One alleged operation promoted an application through stickers and posters placed around colleges and universities. QR codes on the material directed users to download an app named Bandhu Buy AISOCO.

Investigators suspect the application could access data stored on users’ phones after installation.

The group allegedly used the information to target victims’ MFS accounts and conduct unauthorised transactions.

Investigators also suspect that personal photographs and sensitive information extracted from phones were used to blackmail victims.

Another platform identified in the investigation is PK666, an online gambling app.

Users were allegedly offered initial incentives to encourage them to gamble. Once they became regular users, they were encouraged to deposit money through MFS.

Investigators believe specialised SIM-based equipment was then used to cash out the funds, which were subsequently moved abroad.

Foreign IT specialists and hackers

The 63 people arrested in Khulshi included nationals of several countries. The detainees comprised 38 Laotians, 21 Pakistanis, two Chinese, one Vietnamese and one Nepali.

Police recovered 56 laptops, 128 smartphones, a desktop computer, other electronic devices and a Starlink router. A soundproof room was also found. Police found that many of the foreigners did not have their passports with them.

Investigators believe some members were recruited as IT specialists and hackers.

The 21-member Pakistani group was allegedly involved in technical operations, according to intelligence findings.

Investigators also identified five women among the wider network who were allegedly involved in prostitution.

These allegations remain under investigation.

Network extended to Cox’s Bazar

The network also allegedly maintained a significant presence in Cox’s Bazar, where intelligence officials estimate that more than 300 members had stayed at different hotels and resorts.

Six people were recently arrested there. Investigators believe others subsequently scattered across Bangladesh, while some may have left the country.

In Dhaka, the group allegedly continued operating from rented properties, including through fake online loan offers targeting Bangladeshis.

Investigators are checking whether these operations were directly connected to the Chattogram network.

Suspected drug operation

The investigation has also uncovered allegations of a separate operation in Cumilla and Brahmanbaria.

Intelligence officials suspect members of the network rented two houses and experimented with converting ketamine injections into a powdered substance using electric heaters.

Investigators have not established what the substance was intended for or whether it was distributed commercially.

The suspected drug connection is being examined alongside the cocaine case involving Mohsin.

Who enabled the network?

Investigators are now focusing on the local infrastructure that allegedly allowed the foreign nationals to operate in Bangladesh.

The foreign operators needed local addresses, rental agreements, bank accounts, trade licences, SIM cards, transport and security arrangements.

At the Khulshi building, two former military personnel, identified as Zafar and Imon, were reportedly hired as security guards. Investigators say they did not have access to the upper floors where the foreign nationals operated.

Police are also examining people who allegedly arranged accommodation and handled passports for the foreigners.

The central question is how a foreign-led network managed to establish multiple operational hubs across Bangladesh and move large sums through the country’s financial system.

CTU is examining the seized phones, laptops and other devices, along with financial transactions, immigration records, rental documents and internet activity.

Investigators are also tracing the money trail to identify those who financed and facilitated the operations.

The investigation will determine whether the Chattogram operation was an isolated hub or part of a coordinated transnational network that used Bangladesh as a base for cybercrime and online financial fraud.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/think-globally-steal-locally-how-foreign-led-cybercrime-network-built-base