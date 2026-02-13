The nearest misses of national election

In Khulna-5, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar secured 146,246 votes but lost by around 2,500 votes. The winning candidate in Khulna-5 (Dumuri-Fultola) was BNP’s Mohammad Ali Asghar Lobby.

In Dhaka-13, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Mamunul Haque lost to BNP-nominated candidate Bobby Hajjaj by 2,320 votes.

In Sirajganj-4, BNP candidate M Akbar Ali was defeated by Jamaat’s Central Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan by just 594 votes.

Akbar Ali, Mamunul Haque and Golam Porwar were among many candidates who lost by narrow margins despite securing large vote totals.

Preliminary results show that more than 50 candidates were defeated by margins of fewer than 5,000 votes. Most of those narrowly defeated were from Jamaat, although several of the constituencies were known as BNP strongholds.

In 20 constituencies in Dhaka, several candidates secured victory by margins of fewer than 5,000 votes after closely fought contests, including BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman, NCP’s Nahid Islam and BNP’s Bobby Hajjaj.

In Dhaka-17, Jamaat candidate SM Khaliduzzaman lost to Tarique Rahman by 4,399 votes. In Dhaka-11, BNP candidate MA Quayum was defeated by Nahid Islam by 2,039 votes. In Dhaka-8, Nasiruddin Patwary lost to BNP heavyweight Mirza Abbas by 5,239 votes. In Dhaka-4, BNP candidate Tanveer Ahmed Robin was defeated by Jamaat candidate Syed Zainul Abedin by 2,920 votes. In Dhaka-10, Jamaat candidate Md Jashim Uddin Sarker lost to BNP’s Sheikh Rabiul Alam by 3,300 votes. In Dhaka-16, BNP heavyweight Md Aminul Haque was defeated by Jamaat candidate Abdul Baten by 3,361 votes.

Outside Dhaka, in Khulna-2, BNP heavyweight Nazrul Islam Monju lost to Jamaat metropolitan secretary Zahangir Hossain Helal by 5,592 votes.

In Gaibandha-4 (Gobindaganj), Jamaat candidate Abdur Rahim Sarker was defeated by BNP’s Mohammad Shamim Kaiser Linkon by 2,112 votes.

In Panchagarh-1, NCP Chief Organiser (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam lost to Barrister Mohammad Nawshad Zamir by 8,120 votes.

In Dinajpur-3, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Advocate Md Mynul Alam was defeated by BNP’s Syed Jahangir Alam by around 4,000 votes. A similar margin was recorded in Dinajpur-5, where NCP candidate Md Abdul Ahad was also defeated.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh-election-2026/nearest-misses-national-election-1360806