Khaleda Zia likely to return home after Eid-ul-Fitr: UK BNP leader

BNP chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who is now in London, may return home after the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We have requested her to spend at least this Eid with us. We hope that if she keeps her word, she will go to Bangladesh after Eid. She is much better now than before,” UK BNP president and BNP chairperson’s advisory council member MA Malek told Bangladeshi journalists living in London on Wednesday.