The fake peer and the thugs return to the Farm Gate area in Dhaka

We followed this fake Kutub Bagh peer from 2012 until he stopped his Urs a few years back. He found his way back again during this interim government. He took over the children’s playground for his money making Urs once again.

These structures are made of Bamboo and, when finished, will look like the picture above. This photo is from 2012 and subsequent years.

There was much hue and cry, and this Peer was forced to stop these illegal activities during Anisul Haque’s mayorship. The peer threatened Anisul Haque, but Mayor Haque was steadfast and stopped this activity using public land.

This month, he started building the structure again. With the help of the thugs recently released from jail, he is riding high again.

With the release of Sweden Aslam from jail, Kutub Bagh Peer finds his life back. Sheikh Mohammad Aslam (known as Sweden Aslam) is a Bangladeshi gangster who was convicted of 22 cases, including nine murders, from the mid-1980s until he was apprehended in 1997. Aslam was released from Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail in Gazipur District on bail on 3 September 2024 after being in prison for 27 years.

Aslam controlled several areas in Dhaka, including Kawran Bazar, Tejturi Bazar, Tejgaon, and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. He was first accused of killing a teenager, Shakil, at Nazneen School in East Rajabazar. Assisting him is another thug, Anwar, who used to be a Ward Commissioner during BNP time. Two of them now control their old fiefdom.

Not only did Kutub Bagh Peer get a new life, but Aslam and Anwar also started collecting tolls from the shopkeepers in the Farm Gate area. Now, there are twice as many shopkeepers on Indira Road. In addition, they created shopping areas in the walking overpasses. They are trying to collect a lot of tolls from these new shopkeepers.

Report by Bangladesh Chronicle staff