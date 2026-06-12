The BRI-INSTC Nexus: Can Pakistan Become Eurasia’s ‘Natural Connector’

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, on June 4, 2026, at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), declared an emerging geopolitical reality, stating that Pakistan would be a natural connector between Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). This will link Russia, China and Central Asia to Pakistan, as well as the Middle East and Africa. For Pakistan, this is a great economic opportunity. For the West, this strategic geopolitical development will carry challenges in terms of transit routes.

Historically, Pakistan and China established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951. Their relationship deepened in the 1960s as joint concerns regarding India were present. In 1966, the countries jointly constructed Karakoram Highway, linking Pakistan’s northern territory with China’s Xinjiang Region. This highway today is one of the most major parts of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CPEC was announced as a flagship project of BRI in 2015. The corridor links China’s Xinjiang region to the deep water ports of Gawadar, Pakistan. This provides China direct access Indian ocean, bypassing the vulnerable strait of Malacca. As of 2026, 43 projects worth $25 Billion have been completed under this project, giving way to Phase II of the project. This new phase includes a Five-Year Action Plan (2025-2029, focusing on renewable energy, Special Economic Zones and digital infrastructure.

The Pakistan-Russia relationship, on the other hand, has historically been complicated. During the Cold war, Pakistan was aligned with the western bloc. Then, Russia’s strategic links with India further complicated it. However, after 2010, bilateral engagement began to increase. The two countries cooperated on defense deals, energy and a shared concern for Afghanistan’s trajectory. The INSTC, a presidential priority of Vladimir Putin, was constructed in 2000. Although, Pakistan was not an original member state of the 7200 kilometer corridor, it integrated itself through recent bilateral agreements and by synchronizing transport.

These historical dynamics have evolved into recent structural realities, advancing Pakistan’s connector role in 2026.

Major developments include, firstly, Pakistan’s formal engagement with the INSTC. In June 2024, Pakistan signed Transport Memorandum of Understanding with Russian railways to organise test freight through INSTC’s eastern section. In 2025, the first freight train from Lahore to Russia was constructed. This is expected to transit through Karachi and Zahedan, covering over 8000 kilometres, reaching Astrakhan in 20-25 days. Both countries are now also further discussing over establishing similar railway and road links.

Secondly, Pakistan opened six transit corridors to Iran in April 2026. A bilateral road transport agreement with Iran, signed in 2008, was activated as Pakistan’s ministry of commerce issued the Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order on April 25, 2026. This policy was an answer to US naval blockade of Iranian ports which had left more than 3000 containers stranded at Karachi. The six corridors now connect Karachi, Gawadar and Port Qasim to Iran’s border crossings at Gabd and Taftan. The most important amongst these is the Gawadar-Gabd corridor. It is said to reduce travel time from Iran’s border to Karachi. This travel time was previously 16-18 hours, now reduced to two to three hours, saving costs and giving Gawadar a clear commercial mission.

Ambassador Tirmizi Reaffirmed the strategic reason behind the formation of these routes by pointing out security concerns of Afghanistan at SPIEF. He asserted that multiple routes were being formed through China, Iran and Kyrgyzstan. Though he claimed that Pakistan’s priority right now was to create routes with Russia due to its market share in the region.

This brings the argument to the third major development. Bilateral Pakistan-Russia connectivity has advanced on multiple forums. In February 2026, at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Transport Minister’s Conference in Istanbul, Pakistan and Russia decided to launch direct Islamabad-Moscow flights. They also discussed expanding bilateral banking systems and removing obstacles faced by Pakistan’s freight truck drivers. At SPIEF, Tirmizi confirmed this. He claimed that an agreement was signed at Bishkek on June 4 and direct flights could begin in one to two more years.

These routes, making Pakistan a natural connector, are not new. They are based on geographic logic.

When Russia, India and Iran first first created INSTC, they wanted to reduce travel time between Europe and the Indian Ocean by 20 days and lower shipping costs by 30 percent compared to using the Suez Canal. Today, this shipping network has three main routes. By opening up to Pakistan, Russia’s eastern route would have a major advantage as it would gain a shortcut to warm waters. This is where China’s BRI also fits perfectly. China has created roads, power plants, and the deep-sea Gwadar Port in Pakistan. Russia can use this connection to reach the ocean. Also, Pakistan-Iran border at Gabd is 89 kilometers away from Gawadar. From there, ships can reach the Persian Gulf, East Africa and other global markets. This results in a trade route from Russia down to the Arabian sea, bypassing chokepoints like the Suez Canal and the crowded Strait of Malacca. Pakistan’s Ambassador Tirmizi also pointed out that these trade routes are historical. Today’s projects are simply a revival of paths used by ancient merchants and pilgrims for thousands of years.

However, Pakistan being a connector of BRI-INSTC will have strategic consequences for Western interests.

On trade and sanctions, establishment of functional corridors from Pakistan to Iran to Russia will lead to transit infrastructure that operates outside Western control. The Gawadar-Gabd corridor has already demonstrated this as it bypassed US naval blockade. The long term risk is not that these corridors will replace the Suez Canal or Malacca strait, rather the leverage these chokepoints provide will erode.

In terms of energy security, Russian oil and gas will majorly flow towards Asia rather Europe. Energy diversification gains of Europe since 2022 could also be reduced as Russian export infrastructure will not completely depend on European markets.

On regional influence, Pakistan’s trajectory is seen to be shifting towards Russia and China. This might compromise US-Pakistan alignment, which has historically been one of the West’s key partner in South Asia. However, Pakistan has mentioned that its approach is merely for economic benefit, and not a complete re-alignment. Russia’s recent signing of Russia-Taliban military cooperation agreement in May 2026 further complicates the narrative as Pakistan-Afghanistan relations are in a compromised position.

India’s position in this environment deserves separate attention. It is a founding member of the INSTC and has investments in Iran’s Chabahar port. Pakistan’s inclusion in INSTC might raise competitive stakes. Pakistan-Iran Gabd crossing might have a commercial leverage over India’s Chabahar centered approach.

Though in this changing environment, Pakistan still faces major challenges.

Balochistan, through which all major corridors pass, remains a security challenge. CPEC’s Phase I also moved on a slower pace due to it. Afghan transit routes also remain disrupted due to deteriorating Afghan-Pakistan relations and cross border terrorism. So, even though there is a clear vision and strategy, implementation is complex.

For the West, a more appropriate way forward is to deepen economic engagement with Pakistan in areas like digital infrastructure, renewable energy and port modernisation. This is more likely to preserve western influence in the region over long term. For now, the world needs to wait and see how these trade corridors become operational in actuality.