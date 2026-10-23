Thakurgaon-1 by-polls: Jamaat-led alliance warns against ‘election engineering’

Jamaat assistant secretary Hamidur Rahman Azad briefing reporters after a meeting of the alliance’s Liaison Committee at the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition on Minto Road in the capital. Photo: Courtesy.

The Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance today (23 October) alleged that preparations are underway to manipulate the upcoming 29 October by-election to Thakurgaon-1 constituency in a manner similar to what it called “election engineering” in the February 12 general election.

“We are receiving information that preparations are underway to engineer the October 29 by-election like the February 12 election,” said AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, coordinator of the alliance’s Liaison Committee.

Hamidur Rahman Azad, also Jamaat assistant secretary general said a strong wave of public support has emerged in favour of the alliance’s candidate Delawar Hossain in Thakurgaon-1 where voters are ready to exercise their voting rights.

He made the remarks while briefing reporters after a meeting of the alliance’s Liaison Committee at the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition on Minto Road in the capital.

Presided over by Hamidur Rahman Azad, the meeting was attended by the leaders of 11-party alliance.

Referring to the 1994 Magura by-election held during the BNP government, Azad described it as a “black chapter” in the history of elections in Bangladesh.

“The movement to oust the government started from there and reached its climax,” Azad said, urging the government to learn from the Magura election.

“We do not want a repeat of Magura. We urge the government to abandon any sinister plan to hold a Magura-style election,” he said.

The Jamaat leader said the 11-party alliance’s October 31 long march from Dhaka to Khulna and Kushtia would be peaceful, disciplined with spontaneous public participation.

He called on the government and law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety and take preventive measures against any attempt and instigation to create disorder during their long march.

“If the government and administration fail to take such measures, we will understand that they (admin) are being used as tools by the government and fascist forces to create disorder during our programme,” he said.

He urged the administration to work in the public interest and extend cooperation to ensure the peaceful observance of the programme.

According to the alliance, the long march will begin with an inaugural rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka at 7am on 31 October.

Opposition Leader and Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman will address the rally as the chief guest, alongside other senior leaders of the 11-party alliance.

The procession, comprising around 1,000 vehicles, is scheduled to start at 8am and travel via the Mawa road and Padma Bridge through Shariatpur, Madaripur, Bhanga in Faridpur, Gopalganj, Fakirhat in Bagerhat and Rupsha Bridge before reaching Khulna. It will then proceed through Jashore and Jhenaidah to Kushtia. A concluding rally will be held at Kushtia Zila School ground at 8:30pm.

Roadside rallies are scheduled at Nawdooba in Jajira, Shariatpur, at 9am; Katakhali intersection in Fakirhat, Bagerhat, at 11am; Babri Chattar in Khulna city at 12:30pm; Swadhinata Chattar at Phultala bus stand in Khulna at 2pm; Murali intersection in Jashore at 3:30pm; and the bus terminal in Jhenaidah at 5pm.

Azad also criticised what he described as widespread politicisation of the administration, alleging that appointments and promotions were being made on political considerations rather than merit.

He claimed that members of the Public Service Commission were being forced to resign after being invited to tea.

He said such practices contradicted the spirit of the quota reform and July movements, which demanded merit-based recruitment and an end to discrimination.

The Jamaat leader also criticised the appointment of Shamsul Alam to a post of additional secretary at the Election Commission Secretariat, describing it as an example of partisan recruitment.

The alliance coordinator said the 11-party alliance was continuing its movement to implement the public mandate expressed through the referendum, ensure justice for the July mass killings, resolve electricity, fuel, gas and fertilizer crises, curb soaring prices of essential commodities, stop corruption, extortion and land grabbing, improve law and order, and end narrow partisan practices.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/thakurgaon-1-polls-jamaat-led-alliance-warns-against-election-engineering