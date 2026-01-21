Terrorist den in Jungle Salimpur to be crushed: Rab DG

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman has vowed to dismantle the Jungle Salimpur area in Chattogram, describing it as a “safe haven” for armed criminals.

“The terrorist den in Jungle Salimpur, which has become a hub of illegal activities, will be crushed and completely dismantled. This is our commitment,” the Rab chief told reporters on Tuesday after attending the janaza of slain Rab officer Motaleb Hossain at Rab-7 headquarters in Patenga.

“Motaleb, a Nayeb Subedar in the army on deputation at Rab, had embraced martyrdom in the line of duty,” he said.

Shahidur said those responsible will be brought to justice and Rab will monitor the case until the judicial process is complete.

He expressed sympathy for Motaleb’s family, assuring Rab would take responsibility for their welfare.

Referring to Jungle Salimpur, Shahidur said it was unacceptable that the area had turned into a criminal hideout.

“Those living there illegally and those involved with illegal weapons will soon face action,” he said.

Since mid-2024, Rab has arrested several terrorists and seized large caches of weapons in the area. Shahidur described Monday’s incident as exceptional, noting members refrained from opening fire due to risks to civilians.

The elite force already identified several individuals involved in the attack and they will be arrested, he added.

On Monday, Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) Motaleb Hossain of Rab-7 was killed and three others injured in an attack during a drive to recover illegal arms in the hilly area of Jungle Salimpur, Sitakunda.

CCTV footage circulating online shows Rab members arriving in two white microbuses before being attacked by a crowd gathered through loudspeaker announcements.

The footage also shows the vehicles being vandalised.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news-0/news/terrorist-den-jungle-salimpur-be-crushed-rab-dg-4086256