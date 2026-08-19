Tawfique Nawaz, husband of Dipu Moni, dies in Dhaka

Senior Advocate Tawfique Nawaz, husband of former minister Dipu Moni, died at a Dhaka hospital last night. He was 79.

Nawaz died at 10:27pm at Continental Hospital, formerly known as United Hospital, said Abdullah Al Muhid, a customer care executive at the hospital.

An Oxbridge-educated senior advocate of the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, Nawaz headed the law firm Juris Counsel. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees of Transparency International Bangladesh.

He completed his SSC at St Gregory’s High School and HSC at Notre Dame College before earning his BA (Honours) and MA in History from the University of Dhaka. He later studied law at the University of Oxford.

Nawaz is survived by his wife and their two children.

Nawaz was a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association, International Law Association and Oxbridge Society of Bangladesh. He also served as a director of the Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs from 1979 to 1982 and as its honorary director in 1993.

Beyond his legal career, Nawaz was a classical flautist in the tradition of Pandit Pannalal Ghosh, as well as an English-language poet and historian.

He suffered a stroke in 2019. On May 27 this year, his relatives took him to court in a wheelchair to meet Dipu Moni, who is currently in Munshiganj District Jail in connection with several cases filed over incidents during the July Uprising.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/news/tawfique-nawaz-husband-dipu-moni-dies-dhaka-4251241