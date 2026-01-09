Tarique Rahman calls emergency Standing Committee meeting tonight

Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Tarique Rahman today called an emergency meeting of the party’s Standing Committee.

Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, member of BNP Standing Committee, confirmed to BSS that the meeting will be held at the BNP Chairperson’s political office in Gulshan at 9:30pm tonight.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will preside over the meeting.

Today’s meeting is not part of any scheduled routine, a senior BNP leader said, adding, “There will also be no specific agenda. However, the meeting is certainly important, as Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman may be elected as the Chairman of the party through this meeting.”

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia passed away on 30 December last year. People of the country are slowly beginning to emerge from the mourning of her death.

With the New Year and ahead of the national election, members of the party’s highest policymaking forum, the National Standing Committee, have advised Tarique Rahman to now formally assume the position of BNP Chairman in full capacity.

On 4 January, during an exchange of views with journalists in Sylhet, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Tarique Rahman would be elected as the BNP Chairman within a day or two.

In 2018, after former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia was imprisoned, Tarique Rahman was nominated as the Acting Chairman of the party [BNP].

