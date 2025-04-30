Jamaat rejects Women Reform Commission and its report, says Ameer Shafiqur

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman said the party has rejected the Women Affairs Reform Commission and its report, saying they stand against the “nation’s values, beliefs, and the laws of Allah”.

He made the remarks today (30 April) while speaking at a seminar titled “The Islamophobia of the Women Reform Commission and Our Responsibilities”, held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Kakrail, Dhaka.

The seminar was organised by the National Olama-Mashayekh-Aimma Council.

Shafiqur Rahman accused the commission of misleading society in the name of representing women. “Why are they provoking such issues at this moment? This agenda doesn’t align with the current government’s priorities. There are many other pressing issues, none of which are being addressed,” he said.

Criticising the commission as self-contradictory, he added, “If men and women are truly equal, then why is there a need for quotas?”

Shafiqur Rahman questioned, “Why should the issue of rape even arise within married life? This will only flood the courts with cases. These people want to create chaos in society.”

He added, “If the goal is to work on women’s rights, the commission must be formed with priority given to those who represent the beliefs of the majority in this country. Our clear stance is: we do not accept this commission.”

Khilafat Majlish Secretary General Mamunul Haque said, “If even a tiny part of the Women Reform Commission’s report is implemented following the 5 August uprising, it will have to be done over our dead bodies. Stop using women as a cover to attack Islam with hidden agendas.”

Mamunul Haque said, “Islam grants women their rightful entitlements – not equal rights, but just rights. If women are given equal rights, they won’t be able to compete with men. That’s why reserved seats are allocated for women in parliament and other sectors. Our clear call is grant women their rightful, just entitlements.”

At the seminar, Principal Maulana Syed Mosaddeq Billah Al Madani, governor of the Islamic Foundation and Presidium Member of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, said, “This report is entirely in conflict with Shariah. It contradicts at least 15 verses of the Qur’an.”

AB Party Chairman Mujibur Rahman Manju said, “A segment of society wants to pit Islam against so-called modernity and progress. Those who prepared this report failed to ensure any inclusivity.”

He further stated, “Just as begging cannot be considered a profession, prostitution too cannot be recognised as one. Acknowledging it as a profession is an insult to womanhood.”