Tarique-led govt earning public confidence: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General and the prime minister’s Political Adviser Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (1 May) said the government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has already generated positive public sentiment.
He made the remarks at a May Day rally organised by the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal at Nayapaltan in the capital, which drew a large turnout of workers and party supporters despite rain-soaked streets across the city.
The rally began around 2:30pm in front of the BNP’s central office. Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman to address the gathering, with Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal President Anwar Hossain in the chair.
Rizvi said the government’s first two months in office had been highly encouraging.
“The beginning of this government has been excellent,” he said, highlighting the fulfilment of promises made to farmers and low-income people.
He said one of the government’s notable achievements was resolving the acute fuel crisis, noting that the long queues once seen at petrol pumps had disappeared.
Rizvi also referred to the government’s response to the recent untimely floods in areas such as Sunamganj and Baliadangi, saying affected farmers would receive compensation within three months.
He described the swift response as evidence of the administration’s efficiency and capability.
Referring to labour rights, Rizvi noted that German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck advocated for minimum wage more than 130 years ago. Yet, Bangladesh still does not have a national minimum wage, he said.
Expressing disappointment, he said workers continue to be deprived of this basic right.
He also criticised the large number of cases filed against workers, questioning how they could fight legal battles while also trying to earn a livelihood.
“Workers are the backbone of civilisation. Their contributions must be recognised through a fair minimum wage,” Rizvi said.
He also stressed the need for a national policy to reopen closed industrial units.
According to him, these factories possess vast assets that, if properly utilised, could create employment opportunities for millions of Bangladeshi workers.Rizvi further accused the previous government of deliberately shutting down several power plants, including those with capacities of 210 megawatts and 80 megawatts, as part of a “preplanned conspiracy.”
He expressed confidence that the current government would effectively address these challenges.
Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/tarique-led-govt-earning-public-confidence-rizvi-1426981