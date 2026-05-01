DU journalists’ body boycotts Chhatra Dal programmes over assault on peers

Several Duja members were reportedly injured while attempting to collect news during the confrontation. Photo: UNB

The Dhaka University Journalists’ Association (Duja) announced a boycott of all programmes of the Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal today (24 April) until the student organisation takes structural action against its activists involved in assaulting journalists near Shahbagh Police Station.

The decision was disclosed by Duja President Manjur Hossain Mahi after the association submitted a memorandum to the university’s vice-chancellor this afternoon.

“The boycott will remain in effect until the individuals responsible for yesterday’s attack are identified and disciplined by the Chhatra Dal leadership,” Mahi told journalists.

The association also submitted the memorandum to the university administration seeking administrative action against the involved activists of the BNP’s student wing.

Furthermore, Mahi announced that the organisation intends to file a formal case with Shahbagh Police Station regarding the assault on campus correspondents while they were performing their duty.

The incident reportedly occurred last night near the police station during a period of high tension involving Chhatra Dal activists and a group they claimed were members of Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Several Duja members were reportedly injured while attempting to collect news during the confrontation.

In a Facebook post this morning, Chhatra Dal’s Central Committee General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir expressed regret over the incident, where he described the event as “unexpected” and noted that the journalists were injured during a heated situation triggered by a “provocative social media post”.

Nasir emphasised that Chhatra Dal believes in the freedom of the press and the protection of journalists, acknowledging the significant role Duja played in the 2024 July Uprising. “We expressed hope that no journalist will face such harassment while performing their professional duties in the future.”

Meanwhile, Chhatra Dal formed an internal investigation committee and instructed it to submit a report within five days.

The situation escalated following a clash between activists of Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir at the police station last night.

According to eyewitnesses, the clash began when Abdullah Al Mahmud, a Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) candidate backed by Shibir, went to file a general diary over a “fake screenshot” circulating on social media.

Chhatra Dal leaders alleged that the student had posted an indecent AI-generated image involving Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman.

However, fact-checking organisation Rumor Scanner said the screenshot was “edited”.

In its verified Facebook page, the fact-checking organisation also revealed that the photo card was originally posted by a Facebook user named Eshan Chowdhury.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/du-journalists-body-boycotts-chhatra-dal-programmes-over-assault-peers-1420351