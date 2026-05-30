Zia’s 45th death anniversary being observed

The party and its associate bodies chalked out an eight-day programme to observe the death anniversary nationwide with due respect. The programmes began on May 25 and will continue until June 1.

Ziaur Rahman, who founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1978, was assassinated by a group of disgruntled Army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on May 30, 1981.

As part of the programmes, Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman will lead party leaders and activists in offering Fateha and placing wreaths at Ziaur Rahman’s grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 11:00am.

Party flag was kept at half-mast and black flag was hoisted at the BNP central office and other party offices across the country at 6:00am.

Different associate bodies and professional groups of the party took various programmes, including discussions and photo exhibitions highlighting Ziaur Rahman’s life and works.

BNP units across the country are observing the day with different programmes in memory of the party founder.

The Prime Minister will distribute clothes and dry food items among poor people at 16 spots in Dhaka after visiting the grave. He is expected to distribute food among destitute people in front of the Nayapaltan central office in the afternoon as part of programmes to be organised by five associate bodies and one affiliated organisation.

BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told UNB that Tarique Rahman is set to attend all the food and clothes distribution programmes at 16 spots.

He said the Prime Minister will begin distributing food items and clothes among poor and destitute people at 11:30am in front of Rajdhani High School on Manik Mia Avenue.

Milad and doa mahfils are also being arranged in observance of the day.

BNP leaders and activists have been wearing black badges as part of the eight-day programme. Special supplements have also been published in national newspapers, marking the anniversary.

Besides, Sayrul said, BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan will distribute relief items among poor people in front of FDC at Karwan Bazar at 11:20am.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi will pay tribute at the graves of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at 10:30am, along with leaders of the Association of Engineers, Bangladesh (AEB).

Earlier at 10:00am, members of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation will pay homage at the grave.

Rizvi will later distribute relief items among destitute people in the High Court Mazar gate area at 11:20am under a programme organised by lawyers.

BNP will arrange a discussion programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium at 2:00pm on May 31 in observance of the death anniversary of its founder.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/pm-tarique-is-reviving-ziaur-rahmans-revolutionary-programmes-bnps-fakhrul