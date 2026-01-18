Chhatra Dal holds sit-in outside EC protesting ‘bias’ in postal ballot decisions

Chhatra Dal leaders and activists hold a sit-in before the Election Commission on 18 January 2026. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP, started a sit-in this morning (18 January) in front of Nirbachan Bhaban, the Election Commission headquarters, over what it described as the commission’s biased decisions on postal voting, political involvement in various rulings and other related issues.

Speaking at the protest, Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir said the organisation will continue its sit-in peacefully until tonight.

Chhatra Dal said the Election Commission’s “biased and questionable” decisions regarding postal ballots have created serious doubts about the neutrality of the electoral process.

Without naming anyone or any political party, it alleged that under pressure from a particular political group, the commission has taken “impulsive and short-sighted” decisions instead of responsible and rational ones, raising questions about its independence and professionalism.

Chhatra Dal also raised concerns about the issuance of an “unprecedented and controversial” gazette by the commission on the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Central Students’ Union (Sucsu) election, under the direct influence and interference of a “specific political party.”

Security bolstered around the Election Commission as Chhatra Dal continues their sit-in demonstration over what they describe as the commission’s biased decisions on various rulings and other related issues. The photo was taken on 18 January 2026. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

It warned that the move is an ominous sign for democratic practice at universities.

Meanwhile, at around 3pm, security was seen being bolstered around the Election Commission as Chhatra Dal continues their sit-in demonstration.

