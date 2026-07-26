Tarique asks Rangpur BNP leaders to strengthen grassroots bodies ahead of local govt polls

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman speaks at a meeting with leaders from the party’s Rangpur division at his political office in the capital’s Gulshan today. Photo: BNP Media Cell

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has asked the party’s Rangpur division leaders to strengthen grassroots committees and remain united ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

He made the remarks during a meeting with leaders from Rangpur division at his political office in the capital’s Gulshan this afternoon (25 July), according to the meeting sources.

Tarique held the hour-long meeting with leaders from Nilphamari, Kurigram, Gaibandha and Lalmonirhat districts, as well as Rangpur district and city units. Earlier on 18 July, he met leaders from the other three districts under the division.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Organising Secretary Asadul Habib Dulu were present at the meeting.

According to sources, the BNP chairman discussed preparations for the upcoming local government elections and the party’s organisational restructuring.

The party is expected to hold similar meetings with leaders from other districts, sources said, adding that the upcoming local government elections are expected to be held without party symbols in a free, fair and impartial environment.

The BNP is closely monitoring the issue to prevent internal divisions among its supporters over candidates, sources added.

According to party insiders, the party faced internal conflicts in several areas during the 13th national election after more than 50 BNP leaders contested as independent candidates.

Taking lessons from that experience, the BNP chairman urged leaders to maintain unity and ensure collective decisions over candidates, the sources said.

The sources also said that Tarique further asked leaders to complete pending organisational work from the grassroots to the central level, ensure that new committees do not include controversial figures or people from other parties, and give more responsibility to young, active and committed leaders.

A BNP leader from Rangpur division who attended the meeting, seeking anonymity, said it was mainly focused on organisational issues.

“Various field-level issues and organisational matters were discussed in detail,” the leader added.

Asked whether BNP would take part in the local government elections under its party symbol, the leader said the party would not contest with its symbol, adding that if local leaders agree on a single candidate, BNP would try to support that candidate collectively.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/tarique-asks-rangpur-bnp-leaders-strengthen-grassroots-bodies-ahead-local-govt