National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary and lawmaker Akhter Hossen has alleged that former president Mohammed Shahabuddin attempted to construct a narrative through his resignation letter that could pave the way for a “safe exit”.

“We demand that Shahabuddin Chuppu be arrested immediately and brought to justice,” he said while speaking at an emergency press conference held at the party’s temporary central office in Dhaka on Friday night.

“If a fascist and an associate of fascism like Shahabuddin Chuppu is not brought to justice, justice for those who sacrificed their lives in the 2024 mass uprising will remain incomplete,” he added.

He said legal action might not have been possible while Shahabuddin was serving as president because of the legal protection attached to the office.

“But following his resignation, there is no longer any scope for legal immunity or indemnity,” he said.

Akhter urged the government to take immediate steps to arrest Shahabuddin and bring him to trial.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/shahabuddin-chuppu-must-be-arrested-immediately-ncp-demands-4231546