Supreme Court bars Aslam Chowdhury from taking oath as Chattogram-4 MP over loan default

The four-member bench of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury scrapped Aslam’s candidacy in a decision on Tuesday, suspending the results of the election.

Lawyers Miftah Uddin Chowdhury and AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon represented Aslam at the court hearing.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir and Barrister ASM Shahriar Kabir represented the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for the seat, Anwar Siddique. They were accompanied by Md Azim Uddin Patwary.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/ec-starts-preparations-for-local-government-polls-fakhrul