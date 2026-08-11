Odhikar finds BNP, allies linked to most violence across all phases of 2026 polls

Odhikar presented the findings today at a stakeholder dialogue at CIRDAP in Dhaka on political and electoral violence during the 2026 elections. Photo: Sajjad Hossain

BNP and its allies were linked to the largest share of electoral violence before, during and after Bangladesh’s 2026 national election, according to a monitoring report by human rights organisation Odhikar.

They were linked to 52 percent of incidents before the election, 53 percent on election day and 75 percent after the polls, the report said.

Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies were linked to 15 percent, 13 percent and 9 percent of incidents during the respective periods.

Odhikar presented the findings today at a stakeholder dialogue at CIRDAP in Dhaka on political and electoral violence during the 2026 national election.

The organisation deployed 50 long-term monitors across 50 constituencies in 22 districts and 50 short-term observers to monitor 480 polling stations on election day.

Odhikar described the overall electoral environment as generally peaceful but said localised violence and intimidation persisted throughout the campaign, polling and post-election periods. Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Bhola, Mymensingh and Dhaka were identified as major hotspots.

The report documented 62 incidents before the election and 32 on election day across 19 constituencies. On polling day, BNP and its allies were linked to 17 incidents, while Jamaat and its allies were linked to four.

Post-election violence was less frequent but more severe, the report said. Fatalities rose to five from one before polling, while serious injuries increased from 13 to 20 and minor injuries from 15 to 30. Property-damage incidents rose from seven to 11, while threats and intimidation fell from 16 to six.

Among party-affiliated actors recorded in post-election violence, BNP and alliance supporters accounted for 32 cases, or 75 percent, while Jamaat and its allies accounted for four, or 9 percent.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister’s Adviser Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “Those in the BNP who have committed irregularities are facing action from the party. The BNP is sparing no one.”

“If leaders do not harbour a violent attitude in their language and activities, then change can come. There will be criticism and discussion, but it must be constructive,” Rizvi added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/odhikar-finds-bnp-allies-linked-most-violence-across-all-phases-2026-polls-4244501