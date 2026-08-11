Hefazat says sculptures of its leaders at July Uprising Museum must be removed

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has demanded the immediate removal of sculptures depicting its leaders and activists from the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum, saying such representations violate Islamic principles.

“Installing sculptures in the likeness of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh leaders and activists at the July Museum is a gross violation of Shariah provisions and in a way contradicts and mocks the sacrifices of the ulema,” Hefazat Ameer Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari and Secretary General Sajidur Rahman said in a statement sent to the media this afternoon.

“According to the clear provisions of Islam, or from the perspective of Shariah, making a sculpture of any human being is completely haram and unlawful. No matter how prominent a person, their political identity or contribution may be, no one has the right to act arbitrarily by disregarding the provisions of Shariah,” they said.

“The ulema who gave their lives and suffered imprisonment while protesting against the culture of sculptures and idols are today being insulted in a Bangladesh freed from dictatorship by having sculptures made in their likeness,” the statement added.

Hefazat said the nation would remember the July Mass Uprising, its martyrs and the sacrifices of protesters with respect, but commemoration should not conflict with religious sentiments and Islamic values.

The organisation placed two proposals before the government regarding the museum.

It proposed preserving and displaying written accounts, documentary evidence and records of the uprising to present the movement’s “correct and objective history”.

Hefazat also proposed including the 2013 crackdown on its Shapla Chattar rally in school textbooks.

Demanding the immediate removal of the sculptures, the statement said, “The authorities concerned are strongly urged to remove these sculptures from the July Uprising Museum without any delay. Otherwise, the ulema will not remain silent spectators when it comes to protecting their principles and creed.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/hefazat-says-sculptures-its-leaders-july-uprising-museum-must-be-removed-4244641