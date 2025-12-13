‘Direct blow to democratic progress’: NCP condemns attack on Hadi, alleges security failure

The National Citizens Party (NCP) has strongly condemned and expressed deep concern over the attack on an aspiring candidate for Dhaka-8, Sharif Osman Hadi, who is also a member of the National Citizens Committee formed after the July uprising, and spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha.

In a statement today (12 December), NCP said the assault was not only an attack on a single candidate but also a direct blow to the democratic progress restored through the people’s uprising.

The party also wished Hadi a swift recovery and urged the nation to pray for him.

The statement further said that the incident raises serious questions about the deterioration of law and order and the fragility of the electoral environment. It noted that despite Hadi publicly reporting threats prior to the attack, neither the government nor law enforcement agencies took effective measures to ensure his safety.

The party further alleged that Awami League has historically carried out violence, formed armed wings and what it described as remaining criminal elements continue to seek to destabilise the country.

It warned that unless the government launches an immediate and decisive operation against these networks, they will again obstruct the democratic transition and push the nation towards violent disorder.

In the statement, NCP also urged pro-uprising forces not to squander the moment by blaming one another for political gain, but to unite to identify the real perpetrators and their patrons and bring them to justice.

It warned that division among these forces would only benefit what it described as the fallen Awami League and other anti-state actors that have previously tainted politics through killings and violence.

NCP demanded a full investigation into the attack, the immediate arrest of the assailants, identification of the source of the threats, a crackdown on the Awami League’s criminal network and effective measures to ensure the security of all candidates and citizens