Students will form a party, Dr Yunus tells Financial Times

Gideon Rachman: Can I just press you a little bit on the elections thing? It was interesting because we were talking to Syrians. They have the same issue. Do they have elections? And some people said, in theory it’s great to have elections quickly. But actually in the Syrian case, big mistake. Don’t do it too fast. It can just split the country if you do it too quickly.

Muhammad Yunus: This is a good time because always I’m protecting the unity of the nation. I do not want to depart from that. One of the possibility is the student themselves will form a party. In the beginning when they are forming the cabinet, I took three of the student into my cabinet. I said, if they can give life for the country, they can sit in the cabinet and decide what is that they are giving life for. And they are doing good work.

Now the students are saying, why don’t you form your our own political party, we’ll take a chance. And they said, you have no chance. You don’t even get one seat in the parliament. Why? Because nobody knows you. I said the whole nation knows them. Let them take a chance, whatever they want to do. So they will do it.