Students set 24hr ultimatum to arrest killers of two private university students

A group of students today demonstrated in the city’s Rampura area seeking justice for murder of two students of East West University and American International University Bangladesh.

The demonstrators set the government an ultimatum of 24 hours to the killers of the two students and warned of waging tougher movement if the killers are not arrested by stipulated time.

The demonstrators held the protest under the banner of ‘Sammilito Private University Students’ at Rampura bridge in the city after 4:00pm today. The protest programme ended around 5:45pm.

Speakers at the protest rally said that if the killers are not brought to justice within 24 hours, they will take to streets with stricter programmes. Those involved in the student-led July protest are being assassinated.

The rally also demanded the government form a probe committee to investigate the murders. The committee will have to submit a report within the next seven days.