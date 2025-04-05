Modi’s response towards Hasina’s extradition request by CA Yunus wasn’t negative: Shafiqul

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of Bimstec Summit in Thailand on 4 April 2025. Photo: CA Press Wing

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not respond negatively when Chief Adviser (CA) Muhammad Yunus discussed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition during their meeting on the sidelines of the sixth Bimstec summit yesterday (4 April), said CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

“And when Professor Yunus raised the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, the response was not negative. We are confident Hasina will one day be extradited to Dhaka and we will watch the trial of the century,” Shafiqul said in a post on his Facebook profile today (5 April).

While stating that Modi spoke highly of Yunus’s work during the meeting, the press secretary added the former was very respectful towards the latter during the talk.

“One of the things he [Modi] said in the meeting was while India had good relations with Sheikh Hasina, ‘We saw her disrespectful behaviour towards you. But we continued to respect and honour you’,” Shafiqul quoted Modi as saying to Yunus.

Shafiqul continued, “Also it was quite clear, India wants to chart a new course in its relationships with Bangladesh. The Indian Prime Minister told Professor Yunus several times during the meeting that India’s relations is with the people of Bangladesh, not with any single party or individuals!!!”

“As Professor Yunus has said several times in recent months, we want “the best of relationships” with India. But it has to be based on fairness, equity and mutual respect!!” Shafiqul said.

Earlier on Friday, CA Yunus raised a number of issues, including deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, water sharing of common rivers and border killings with Modi during the much-talked-about bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Bimstec Summit.

In a briefing to reporters after the meeting, Shafiqul said, “The 30-minute meeting was very constructive and fruitful as both leaders discussed all issues of mutual interest.”

The issue of Sheikh Hasina’s provocative statements delivered from India was raised at the meeting, he added.

Besides, fruitful discussions on border killings and Teesta River water sharing were also held, Shafiqul further said.