Statement Of Police Action Against Opposition Prior To The Dhaka Rally on July 28, 2023

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) held its grand rally in Dhaka on July 28, 2023 pressing for its One Point demand for the resignation of the authoritarian Awami League government and election under a neutral caretaker government (CTG). From the middle of last year, the BNP has held dozens of rallies in and out of the capital, which saw outstanding success despite various restrictions and intimidations from the ruling circle. That spoke of people’s support for the opposition movement against the authoritarian ruling regime.

Prior to the Dhaka rally on July 28, a huge contingent of police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) cordoned the venue, Naya Paltan area, where the BNP’s central office is located. Armored vehicles, water guns and teargas equipment were placed at various vantage points. In addition, they raided the nearby hotels and residences searching for opposition people. The police also raided the houses of BNP supporters around the country. According to BNP sources, more than 500 of their activists were beaten, tortured and arrested in those raids and checkpoints on their way to the venue.

Yet, streams of people poured into the capital braving various roadblocks and attacks from the police and ruling party thugs on the way. People gathered at Naya Paltan and surrounding areas from the previous night despite police restrictions. Some came with family members which included breast feeding infants. According to an estimate, more than million people made it to the BNP rally.

To the contrary, the Awami League rallies at the southern side of the Baitul Mukarram, the National Mosques, could attract only a few thousand loyalists.

At the end of the rally, the BNP decided to hold peaceful sit-in gatherings on various road entry points to the capital. Immediately, the Awami League also decided to hold its own “peace rallies” to counter the opposition sit-in protests, generating a showdown.

The Coalition for Human Rights & Democracy in Bangladesh (CHRD Bangladesh) condemns strongly the continuing attacks and arrests of opposition people for their expression of political rights. CHRD Bangladesh demands immediate release of these political prisoners and the development of a conducive political atmosphere in the country.