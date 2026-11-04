Shramik Shakti issues 3-day ultimatum to meet wage demand

Jatiya Shramik Shakti, the labour wing of the National Citizen Party (NCP), on Tuesday warned of a nationwide movement if the government fails to meet their demand for a hike in the minimum monthly wage for garment workers within three days.

“If it (the new minimum wage) is not implemented within the next three days, Jatiya Shramik Shakti will launch a larger movement across the country,” its convener Mazharul Islam Fakir said at a press conference held in front of the National Citizen Party (NCP) central office in Banglamotor.

Fakir accused the government of failing to address workers’ grievances and condemned the use of force against protesters in Dhaka and Gazipur, calling for an immediate end to the use of force against protesting workers.

He blamed the Labour Ministry’s failure to act promptly on wage demands for the ongoing unrest and called for the immediate resignation of the Labour Minister.

He also criticised the formation of the newly formed wage board, demanding that worker representatives be elected directly by workers rather than appointed through political affiliations.

NCP lawmaker Abdul Hannan Masud blamed the government’s policies and mismanagement for the unrest in industrial areas, including Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

He said rising gas and electricity costs had increased production expenses, while workers were struggling with higher living costs and rising prices of essential commodities.

Masud also questioned the government’s claims of political infiltration into the protests, saying any criminal elements should be brought to justice without subjecting ordinary workers to repression.

He urged the government to curb extortion and syndicates affecting businesses and industrial production, saying such measures would help factory owners operate more efficiently and create scope for paying workers fair wages.

Shramik Shakti called for an end to the practice of blacklisting workers for participating in labour movements.

They also called on workers to maintain peaceful protests and urged the authorities to avoid further confrontation.

They said the crisis in the garment sector should not be blamed solely on workers or factory owners, stressing the need for dialogue among the government, employers and workers to protect the industry and ensure fair wages.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/shramik-shakti-issues-3-day-ultimatum-to-meet-wage-demand